Wyoming Cowboys expecting New Mexico to target struggling secondary

LARAMIE – The Pokes’ struggling secondary might have a chance to catch its collective breath this week.

Entering Wyoming’s first Mountain West road game at New Mexico on Saturday at University Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network), the Lobos are 126th out of 131 FBS teams in passing yards, averaging 118.6 per game.

Starting quarterback Miles Kendrick is completing 55.8% of his passes with three touchdowns and five interceptions. C.J. Montes has also been getting some snaps but has only attempted one pass in two appearances.

The Cowboys (3-3, 1-1) are still expecting the Lobos (2-3, 0-2) to let it fly after BYU’s Jaren Hall (337 passing yards, one touchdown) and San Jose State’s Chevan Cordeiro (338 total yards, three touchdowns) carved them up in back-to-back losses.

UW is 103rd nationally in passing yards allowed (260.2 per game).

“Considering what we put on tape, we expect them to throw the ball more than what they’re used to, which we’re fine with,” cornerback Cam Stone said. “We accept the challenge.”

The coaching staff insists the defensive backs have been in good position this season, but UW’s only two interceptions were on Sept. 10 against FCS Northern Colorado.

UW head coach Craig Bohl described the lack of play-making on the back end of the defense as a "broken record" through six games.

“It has been frustrating,” Bohl said. “We’re going to work really hard this week. It’s not like we’ve had blown coverages where there’s guys who are wide open. There’s just times when the ball is going up in the air and we’re there, but we’ve got to do a much better job of being more aggressive with the contested plays. That’s been disappointing.

“The guys are trying hard. I don’t think we’ve probably emphasized it as much as we should in practice. There’s only so much you can do in practice.”

Last year’s starting cornerbacks, Azizi Hearn (UCLA) and C.J. Coldon (Oklahoma), transferred after combing for 15 passes defended. Safety Rome Weber (Western Kentucky) also entered the portal after finishing with 41 tackles, three passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble.

Defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel was confident before the season the revamped secondary would be a more ball-hawking unit this fall.

Stone is the only defensive back with an interception so far. He also forced a fumble that helped UW beat Tulsa.

Nickelback Keonte Glinton leads the team with four pass breakups, and safety Wyett Ekeler is fourth on the team with 31 tackles.

Power 5 cornerback transfers Jakorey Hawkins (Mississippi) and Deron Harrell (Wisconsin) have only combined for three pass breakups and 21 tackles halfway through the campaign.

“We obviously haven’t made as many plays as we would like,” cornerbacks coach Benny Boyd said. “Our guys are competing. We have played some really good talent, but the fact remains we’re out there for a job and we have to get that job done. I’m looking forward to improving this week and making some of those plays we’ve left out there.”

UW allowed BYU’s Keanu Hill to turn five catches into 160 yards and two touchdowns. SJSU’s Elijah Cooks finished with eight receptions for 177 yards last Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin racked up 460 yards passing with three different receivers eclipsing 100 yards for the Golden Hurricane in the double-overtime loss at UW.

“We’ve faced good quarterbacks,” Bohl said. “I think we have to recognize that.”

Kendrick had two 8-yard rushing touchdowns in the first quarter as New Mexico jumped out to an early 17-0 lead last Friday at UNLV. The Kansas transfer finished 13-for-25 passing for 163 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions as the Lobos allowed 24 unanswered points en route to a 31-20 loss.

During a 38-0 loss at LSU, Kendrick was 4-for-6 passing for 51 yards and New Mexico was held to two first downs and 88 total yards.

Geordon Porter leads the Lobos with 16 receptions for 263 yards and two touchdowns and Luke Wysong has 15 receptions for 120 yards and one touchdown.

“I’ve learned that we really need to work on winning those 50-50 ball situations, which we have failed to do so far,” Stone said. “Credit to Sawvel and the defensive coaches, they have put us in great situations, which we have been in when those balls have come. We’ve just got to win at this point.”

The Pokes have lost the past two games in the series, including last year’s deflating 14-3 home defeat when New Mexico quarterback Isaiah Chavez finished 10-for-11 passing for 112 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.

Sean Chambers and Levi Williams were a combined 14-for-30 passing for 147 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

“The last couple years the game has not gone our way, so there is no way shape, form or fashion we are exhaling and saying, ‘Now we’ve got New Mexico,’” Boyd said. “New Mexico has got a good offense. They have a really good handle on what they want to do and they have some skill players that can make plays. They definitely pose some challenges.”