Wyoming Cowboys face another veteran QB in Ball State's Drew Plitt

LARAMIE – Wyoming has already faced two former Power 5 starting quarterbacks this season.

Matthew McKay, who transferred to Montana State from North Carolina State, nearly led the Bobcats’ to an upset win in the opener.

Rocky Lombardi, who transferred to Northern Illinois from Michigan State, also watched a victory over the Cowboys slip away as counterpart Sean Chambers delivered in the two-minute drill again.

On Saturday, UW will play one of the best Group of Five quarterbacks in the country when Ball State’s Drew Plitt steps on the field at War Memorial Stadium (2 p.m., Stadium).

The 6-foot-2, 217-pound sixth-year senior passed for 2,164 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions in eight games last season while leading the Cardinals to the Mid-American Conference championship and the first bowl victory in program history.

Plitt has passed for 6,520 yards and 50 touchdowns during his career.

“I think this guy's really good,” UW defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel said. “Look, they're not fun to prepare for, but I do enjoy watching their offense and kind of admire how he conducts it. He has a really good control of it. What they do is very good. It's very stressful on the defense.”