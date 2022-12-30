Wyoming Cowboys fall in overtime to Ohio Bobcats in the Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Arizona – Watching the game from a barstool was a good idea for Pokes fans.

Wyoming opened up the playbook early, struggled with the forward pass for three quarters, delivered a clutch drive at the end of the game but lost 30-27 in overtime to Ohio in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl on Friday at Arizona Stadium.

The Cowboys finished 7-6 for the second consecutive season after finishing with 291 yards of total offense and 4.6 yards per play.

UW lost three consecutive games after staying in Mountain West contention with a 14-13 win at Colorado State on Nov. 12.

“I feel for the guys who aren’t going to put on the pads another time. They poured everything they had into that game,” head coach Craig Bohl said. “The whole team did and the coaches did as well. Sometimes in life you put everything out there and it doesn’t fall like you want it to.”

CJ Harris, making his third career start in place of injured Mid-American Conference player of the year Kurtis Rourke, threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Foster to deliver the win for Ohio.

The Cowboys settled for a 29-yard field goal by John Hoyland to start overtime to take a 27-24 lead.

Instead of celebrating a fourth consecutive bowl win, which would have tied the longest streak in UW history, Bohl headed for the losing locker room after shaking his friend Tim Albin’s hand.

The coaches worked together at Nebraska and North Dakota State.

“I do want to congratulate Coach Albin,” Bohl said. “I thought their football team was well prepared and played well. Somebody had to lose and we lost.”

Andrew Peasley, who was 8-for-11 passing for 78 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter, struggled from that point until throwing a 31-yard pass to Treyton Welch on the final drive of the fourth quarter.

Jordon Vaughn, UW’s fifth-string running back during the regular season, finished with 16 carries for 67 yards and two touchdown in his first career start.

The redshirt freshman scored a 5-yard touchdown run to make the score 24-21 with 2:08 remaining.

The Cowboys finished with 16 yards of total offense in the third quarter and 17 yards of offense in the second half before the final drive.

UW did not make any players available for media interviews following the defeat.

“We came out and I thought in the very beginning had Ohio on their heels. They settled in and made some good adjustments,” Bohl said. “I thought we tried to throw the ball some and didn’t convert on some. We weren’t getting enough in the running game like we had been and came up with a big drive at the end, which was great seeing players make great plays.”

A pass-interference call against linebacker Easton Gibbs allowed Ohio’s Nathanial Vakos to force overtime after he drilled a 46-yard field goal with four seconds left in regulation.

Vakos originally missed from that distance but Bohl called a timeout just before the snap in an effort to ice the freshman placekicker.

“It wasn’t so much to freeze him,” Bohl said when asked if he thought about calling a second timeout before Vakos’ second try. “We were going to show one look that was not going to be the look that we really wanted to do. So I called it and once we had that … I’ll probably gnash my teeth a little bit.”

Sam Scott, who moved from linebacker to running back for the bowl, had three carries for 11 yards as UW played a handful of players that did not see action in the regular season.

Bohl dismissed Titus Swen, the 12th player in program history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, from the program after the regular-season finale at Fresno State.

Dawaiian McNeely and D.Q. James were unavailable due to injuries and Joey Braasch entered the transfer portal.

Peasley was intercepted by cornerback Torrie Cox on a deep pass intended for Alex Brown to open the fourth quarter.

Gibbs came up with a strip-sack, which Harris recovered, to end Ohio’s ensuing drive moments after safety Wyett Ekeler dropped an interception.

UW’s offensive line, which allowed only 15 sacks during the regular season, allowed Peasley to get sacked four times. He finished 18-for-30 passing for 186 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

The first four drives of the second half resulted in punts.

Then MAC freshman of the year Sieh Bangura broke loose for a 40-yard run and scored a 3-yard touchdown on consecutive plays to give Ohio an 18-17 lead.

A 45-yard field goal by Vargas made it a four-point game before Vaughn’s second touchdown.

“Those game reps are invaluable,” Bohl said of getting new faces meaningful game experience in the Arizona Bowl. “They played fairly well. We can certainly play better, but I think that’s going to speak well for the future.”

UW will open the 2023 campaign on Sept. 2 against Texas Tech at War Memorial Stadium.