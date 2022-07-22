Wyoming Cowboys feel better about team chemistry entering 2022 season

LAS VEGAS – Easton Gibbs had a bad feeling about the body language and vibe the 2021 Cowboys had leading into several games last season.

It’s still difficult for coaches and players to pinpoint exactly what went wrong during the wildly uneven 7-6 campaign.

Gibbs is confident the current leadership group at Wyoming, which he is a big part of as Chad Muma’s replacement in the heart of the defense, will lead to more consistency.

“It’s a lot different than last year. It’s hard to explain, but it’s a lot less individualism,” Gibbs said during the Mountain West media day event. “We really came together really like a family. As cliché as it sounds, we all really took it to heart with some of the guys leaving. This is what we’ve got so let’s come together. I really think it’s going to be exciting.”

The schizophrenic performance of last year’s team was on full display during the final two games of the regular season.

UW followed up a 44-17 thrashing of eventual MW champion Utah State in Logan, Utah, with a 38-14 loss to Hawaii at War Memorial Stadium.

After a 4-0 start, the Pokes were 6-6 overall and 2-6 in conference play.

“Honestly, I think it goes back to some of the individualistic mindsets we had on our team last year,” Gibbs said. “It was almost like you would go into some games and, for me, I could feel it.

“Walking in I would look around and be like, ‘Oh no.’”

Senior day in Laramie was one of those oh-no days.

The Cowboys fell behind 24-0 and trailed 31-7 at the intermission after allowing a 50-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass with no time left on the clock.

The Rainbow Warriors, a team that had a toxic culture under Todd Graham, posed for photos with the Paniolo Trophy on the field as the Pokes trudged to the locker room.

“Hawaii was an eerie feeling walking in,” Gibbs said. “We did the Cowboy Walk and the stands weren’t very full. Then you see some guys, not messing around, but not completely locked in.

“You just got that feeling like, ‘I don’t know about today.’”

Before the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Gibbs sat down with Muma and some other passionate players dedicated to turning the program around.

The Cowboys beat Kent State 52-38 on Dec. 21 in Boise, Idaho.

In the days, weeks and months after the victory, a list of prominent players entered the transfer portal. In some cases, those individual decisions were viewed as addition by subtraction when UW began winter workouts.

“We just looked at each other,” Gibbs said of the meeting ahead of the Potato Bowl. “I talked to Chad and different people like that and they were like, ‘We have all the potential in the world, we have guys that work hard and we have a good core of guys that just get after it.’

“We knew we had to get everybody on board because it’s a team sport. Once we got that ... I think we can have a quick turnaround.”

Gibbs, who patiently developed into a standout MW linebacker behind Logan Wilson, Cassh Maluia and Muma, is embracing his new role as one of the faces of Cowboy football.

Nose tackle Cole Godbout and Jordan Bertagnole, the only other returning starters, will also step into leadership roles.

On the offensive side of the ball, running back Titus Swen plans to carry UW into contention in the Mountain Division. Offensive linemen Eric Abojei and Frank Crum are loyal program guys.

Utah State transfer quarterback Andrew Peasley has added an air of confidence to the most important position in the sport.

“It was great actually,” Swen said of the team’s work ethic over the summer. “We had a lot of energy. During morning workouts we were loud and screaming, actually competing. Most summers we were like, ‘Let’s go ahead and get this over with.’ This year it was like, ‘OK, we have a goal to set and we’re going to do it.’”

The Pokes lost 14 starters from last year’s team, which entered the season with one of the most experienced rosters in the country.

The competition at almost every position this summer had everyone smiling in the team photo recently posted on social media by center Nofoafia Tulafono.

“We have guys that want to be here and guys that are hungry to play,” Gibbs said. “They haven’t played before. You combine that with people who want to play for each other, and I think it’s going to be a special year.”

Entering his ninth season as UW’s head coach, Craig Bohl’s goal remains the same: To bring a MW championship trophy to Laramie.

Despite the offseason attrition and being picked to finish fifth in the division, the Cowboys say the chemistry in the locker room and optimism about making a run at the title is in a much better place entering fall camp.

“We have a bunch of unproven guys that you feel like are hungry,” Bohl said. “There’s an underlying level of excitement, some anxiety. You think a guy might be pretty good, then all of a sudden he gets out there and isn’t that good. Nonetheless, I think some of these guys can be really good.

“We just have to show them how to be good and put them in situations. From that standpoint, it has been a good summer.”