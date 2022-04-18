Wyoming Cowboys feeling good about safety dance this spring

LARAMIE – Wyoming appeared to be pretty good at defending the pass last season.

The Cowboys finished the 2021 campaign ranked 13th in the FBS in passing yards allowed (126.1 per game) and 32nd in opposing quarterback completion percentage (58.2%).

But it seems those statistics were quite misleading when it came to the overall play at the free safety and strong safety positions, which left a sour taste in the mouth of defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel.

“We weren’t good at safety last year. Bottom line,” Sawvel said. “I’ve never been a part of a halfway decent defense that was as bad at safety as what ours was last year. Period.”

Sawvel and UW head coach Craig Bohl have been more upbeat about the play on the back end of the defense during spring practice.

Isaac White played free safety at a high level after taking over for an injured Esaias Gandy as the starter over the final five games.

"Isaac White was our best safety," Sawvel noted.

White, a redshirt sophomore, suffered a hamstring injury during spring practice that is currently keeping him out of the competition.

Miles Williams and Wyett Ekeler are the top two candidates to start at strong safety after Rome Weber transferred to Western Kentucky and Braden Smith exhausted his eligibility.

Bohl indicated last week that Miles has caught his eye and will have a major role in the fall, along with White.

“He has had a great spring. When he has had to make plays in space he has done that,” Bohl said of Williams. “I think his coverage skills have improved and certainly his understanding of the defense has really improved. We have high expectations, and I think you’re going to see him have a lot of playing time this fall.”

When Williams arrived on campus in 2018 he appeared in six games as a true freshman while learning the ropes from current NFL safeties Andrew Wingard and Marcus Epps.

The fifth-year senior from Oxnard, Californi, is finally ready for his time in the spotlight.

“Spring is going well, everything is going as planned. As a group we’ve really been clicking,” Williams said. “After a while you’re kind of waiting in line for a little bit. Sometimes you get discouraged, but it’s all about patience. Of course I’ve had the opportunity and privilege to see Andrew play, Marcus, Carl Granderson, Logan Wilson, T-Hall (Tyler Hall).”

In addition to Weber, UW also lost safety Cameron Murray to Northern Colorado. Air Force transfer TJ Urban suffered a torn ACL during the first spring practice.

Now Sawvel is leaning on Williams, who will graduate from UW in May with a degree in psychology, to help lead the defense.

“It’s no secret that we’re young,” Williams said. “Honestly, the beneficial element to that is that no one is really burnt out. Everyone is looking to get better and everyone has that hunger. Sometimes older guys kind of lose a fire and are going through the motions. These young guys are really trying to get after it and it keeps everyone on their toes.”

Ekeler, a third-year sophomore, is one of the fresh faces pushing for significant playing time in 2022.

The younger half-brother of Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is ready to make a name for himself at UW.

“First of all, he’s the reason why I’m even playing football in the first place,” Wyett said of Austin’s impact on him. “Watching him grow up and play football has pushed me to try to be better than him. So everything I do – the workouts, putting in extra work – he pushes me because I’m trying to be better than him. So that’s definitely a big drive for me.”

Austin Ekeler finished with 1,558 yards of total offense and 20 touchdowns last season for the Chargers. Wyett Ekeler was also an extremely productive high school running back in Windsor, Colorado, averaging 9.8 yards per carry with 1,435 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior.

The day after Bohl and his staff offered the younger Ekeler a scholarship to play safety for the Pokes, he received a phone call from the Colorado State coaches offering him a chance to play running back in Fort Collins.

The ranch kid said choosing UW was an easy decision.

“I have more of a safety-type body in the first place, more of a skinny type, so my frame is built better for safety than running back,” said Ekeler, who is listed at 5-foot-11, 201 pounds. “It was actually really cool and I’m glad I moved to defense and not trying to get all those hits every game.

“CSU offered me at running back right after Wyoming offered me. I do not like CSU, never have. This has been my dream school since I was growing up.”

That statement is music to the ears of Cowboy fans everywhere.

The way Ekeler and Williams are competing, coupled with White’s impressive small sample size, has Sawvel more upbeat about UW’s safety dance this spring.

“Right now I feel pretty good with what I see,” Sawvel said. “By April 30, I still want to feel pretty good with what we see.”

UW needs some other young players to get up to speed at the safety spots before the spring game at 2 p.m. on April 30 at War Memorial Stadium.

