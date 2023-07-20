LAS VEGAS – Wyoming started playing football in 1893.

Over the last 130 years, no one has held the position of head coach longer than Craig Bohl, who is entering his 10th season leading the Cowboys.

One week shy of his 65th birthday, Bohl stepped into the spotlight of Mountain West media days Thursday at Circa Resort & Casino full of energy and optimism, even though his team was picked to finish sixth in the preseason poll.

“I know there’s not a lot of 65-year-old coaches out there, but there are some that are doing pretty good,” Bohl said. “I think Coach (Nick) Saban is still rocking.”

Since Bohl arrived in Laramie in 2014 after leading North Dakota State to three consecutive FCS national championships, he has coached against four different Border War counterparts alone.

Colorado State's head coaching churn has included Jim McElwain, Mike Bobo, Steve Addazio and Jay Norvell during the Bohl era.

First-year UNLV head coach Barry Odom, who lost to the Pokes in the 2019 opener with Missouri, and second-year Nevada head coach Ken Wilson will face Bohl for the first time this season as conference rivals.

“Some of these schools have turned over so many guys, and a lot of my dear friends in the profession have either moved or have been moved,” Bohl said. “And so, it’s a little bit of a unique, I don’t know what the term would be, anomaly. It’s comfortable for me.”

The stability Bohl has brought to UW for a decade, which has included five bowl games and one conference championship game appearance, has been comforting for Tom Burman.

The athletics director and his coach have had conversations about prolonging their run together – Bohl’s current contract runs through the 2024 season – but right now the focus is on competing for the MW championship this fall.

“Those are dialogues that Tom and I have had, continual talks,” Bohl said of a possible extension. “I’m in a different position than maybe I was several years ago. I think the biggest compass is for our administration to feel comfortable with my leadership. People in the state, you’re always going to have clamoring with certain people.”

One reporter asked Bohl a question submitted from a message board that started: With the offensive woes and a lack of a passing game …

Bohl noted that quarterback Andrew Peasley is healthier and more adept at handling UW’s pro-style offense as a super senior. The goal is to have a more balanced offense this season, but coordinator Tim Polasek will still be asked to lean on a strong running game and “leverage” all-MWC first team placekicker John Hoyland.

The Pokes return 10 starters on defense, including preseason MW defensive player of the year Easton Gibbs and fellow all-conference first team selections DeVonne Harris and Jordan Bertagnole. Nose guard Cole Godbout should also have been included on the list in UW’s view.

“I’ve been in this league long enough, it’s pretty much up and down,” Bohl said of the media predicting a middle-of-the-pack finish for his team. “We’re going to need to stay healthy, not turn the ball over.

“I’d rather be sixth and finish first than be first and finish sixth.”

Bohl, the president of the American Football Coaches Association, has adapted to the transfer portal and is hopeful the newly formed collective will help keep UW competitive.

As long as his morning Starbucks coffee still tastes good during 6 a.m. game planning meetings and there are enough victory celebrations to make the grind of a season rewarding, Bohl said the passion to continue coaching UW into the era of College Football Playoff expansion will keep him on the sideline.

“It’s all I’ve known,” said Bohl, who started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Nebraska in 1981 and was NDSU’s head coach for 11 seasons. “If I start to lose that edge, I think there are coaches that have tried to hang on, quote, too long. I think that’s kind of a sad place.

“I think we’ve got a good football team coming back, we’ve recruited well, I think this freshman class is outstanding, and I see a real bright future.”

Bohl’s 10th season at UW begins on Sept. 2 when Texas Tech visits War Memorial Stadium.