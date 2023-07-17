LARAMIE – Pokes fans get to say aloha to another daytime kickoff.

Wyoming announced Monday the Nov. 18 home game against Hawaii is set for a noon start and will stream on Spectrum Sports.

Six of UW’s seven home games now have kickoff times. The start time for the Oct. 7 game against reigning Mountain West champion Fresno state at War Memorial Stadium will be announced by FOX 12 days prior to the game.

Home games against Portland State on Sept. 9 and New Mexico on Sept. 30 are at 2 p.m. on the MW Network.

The Cowboys’ opener against Texas Tech on Sept. 2 will be broadcast nationally at 5:30 p.m. on CBS.

Two conference games – the home matchup with Border War rival Colorado State and the road trip to UNLV – were previously moved from Saturday to Friday.

UW will host the Rams on Friday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. The Cowboys will play the Rebels on Friday, Nov. 10 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 8:45 p.m. on FS1.

The home game against Appalachian State on Sept. 23 and road game at Air Force on Oct. 14 will both kick off at 5 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

UW’s game at Texas on Sept. 16 is set for a 6 p.m. start on the Longhorn Network and the regular-season finale at Nevada is set for a 7 p.m. start on CBS Sports Network.

The road games against likely preseason conference favorite Boise State (Oct. 28) will air on the FOX networks. Kickoff times and specific channel information will be released at a later date.