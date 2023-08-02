LARAMIE – Wyoming’s defense is getting a lot of preseason attention.

But the Cowboys also have one of the best kicking situations in the Mountain West.

Placekicker John Hoyland and punter Clayton Stewart were named to the preseason watch lists for national awards at their respective positions on Wednesday.

Hoyland is one of 30 candidates for the Lou Groza Award presented annually to the nation’s top collegiate placekicker as announced by the Palm Beach County Sport Commission.

Last season Hoyland was a semifinalist for the award after making 22 of 25 field goals, including two from over 50 yards. His 88% accuracy rate was best among his FBS peers who made more than 20 field goals.

Earlier this summer, Hoyland was named a preseason All-American second-team member by Athlon Sport. The junior from Broomfield, Colorado, was selected to the all-MW first team released at the conference media day event in Las Vegas.

Stewart, an honorable mention all-MW selection in 2022, is a candidate for the Ray Guy Award given to the nation’s top punter. He ranked No. 3 in the conference and No. 33 in the BCS in 2022, averaging 43.8 yards per punt with 20 of his 72 attempts placed inside opponents’ 20-yard line.

UW defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole (Outland Trophy) and linebacker Easton Gibbs (Bronko Nagurski Trophy) also are on preseason watch lists for national awards.

Bertagnole, the former Natrona County standout, is on the all-MW first team with Hoyland, Gibbs, defensive end DeVonne Harris and left tackle Frank Crum.

Gibbs is the preseason MW defensive player of the year and will almost certainly be on the Butkus Award watch list, an award given out to the nation’s best linebacker, when the list is released Aug. 10.

The Cowboys opened fall camp on Wednesday. Complete coverage is available at: https://trib.com/sports/college/wyoming/