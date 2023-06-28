LARAMIE – Fans of afternoon football received some good news on Wednesday.

Wyoming announced that its home games against Portland State on Sept. 9 and New Mexico on Sept. 30 will kick off at 2 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium.

Both games will be streamed on the Mountain West Network.

Five of Wyoming’s seven home game times have now been set, highlighted by the Cowboys' opener against Texas Tech on Sept. 2 that will be broadcast nationally at 5:30 p.m. on CBS.

Game times and television information for UW's home games versus Fresno State (Oct. 7) and Hawaii (Nov. 18) have not been announced.

Details for the matchup with the reigning MW champion Bulldogs will be announced by FOX 12 days prior to the game. The conference will announce the kickoff time and broadcast information for the Warriors' visit when the Hawaii television package is released later this summer.

Two of the Pokes’ conference games – the home matchup with Border War rival Colorado State and the road trip to UNLV – were previously moved from Saturday to Friday.

UW will host the Rams on Friday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. The Cowboys will play the Rebels on Friday, Nov. 10 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 8:45 p.m. on FS1.

The home game against Appalachian State on Sept. 23 and road game at Air Force on Oct. 14 will both kick off at 5 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

UW's game at Texas on Sept. 16 is set for a 6 p.m. start on the Longhorn Network and the regular-season finale at Nevada is set for a 7 p.m. start on CBS Sports Network.

The road games against likely preseason conference favorite Boise State (Oct. 28) will air on the FOX networks. Kickoff times and specific channel information will be released at a later date.