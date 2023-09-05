LARAMIE – Craig Bohl isn’t going to call Dan Lanning to exchange notes.

Wyoming opened the season with an impressive 35-33 double-overtime victory over Texas Tech in Laramie while No. 13 Oregon blasted Portland State 81-7 in Eugene.

Even though the two teams swap opponents for Week 2, the Cowboys (1-0) will rely on their own preparation against the FCS Vikings on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (2 p.m., Mountain West Network).

And the Ducks (1-0) will have to do the same when they travel to Lubbock, Texas, to take on the Red Raiders (0-1).

Bohl reiterated his respect for Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire during Monday’s press conference in the High Altitude Performance Center.

“I don’t know the coaches at Oregon. We haven’t (spoken),” Bohl said. “And I also want to say this: I think Coach McGuire is a great fit for Texas Tech. He’s a positive guy that believes in his football team, and they played hard, and they came up on the short end of the stick. But I think he’s a heck of a head coach, I want to wish him well, and I think they’ll play well against Oregon this week.”

If the Red Raiders were able to upset Oregon it would make the Pokes’ dramatic victory look even more impressive.

“You can’t let this game define who you are,” McGuire said after last Saturday’s loss to UW. “You can choose to let it define who you are, but there’s going to be a game next week. So, you get 24 hours for a win or a loss. It’s going to hurt. I know it hurts. (The players) are hurting right now. They put a lot of work in to be a good football team, and we are a good football team.

“Now you just make sure that this week and this game doesn’t carry over into a game at home.”

On the flip side, Bohl will try to make sure the Cowboys don’t take a win over Portland State for granted, which would be easy given last week’s score at Autzen Stadium.

“We met with the players (Monday) and we addressed that,” Bohl said. “You can control what you can control, and one of the things that we can control is getting better and going out and playing and having better execution. None the less, you have young people and sometimes they’re going to read their press clippings.

“I told them it’s not far from the penthouse to the outhouse, so you better be mindful of that.”

Training room update

Starting cornerback Kolbey Taylor and long snapper Carson York both left the Texas Tech game with injuries while quarterback Andrew Peasley took a beating from rocky start to fantastic finish.

Bohl reported Monday that every player that took the field in the opener will be available to play against Portland State.

UW even added another healthy body with running back Harrison Waylee getting cleared.

“He will return to practice this week,” Bohl said of the talented Northern Illinois transfer. “I do not think we will have him for this game. We’ll find out.”

Three-man RB rotation

Waylee, who is recovering from offseason knee surgery, is not listed on the Week 2 depth chart, which has Sam Scott, Jamari Ferrell and D.Q. James listed as co-starters.

Bohl put some of the blame for the first-quarter fumbles by Ferrell and James, which helped Texas Tech open up a 17-0 lead, on his fall camp practice plan.

“I questioned myself in the second quarter that I had not given our running backs enough full contact work when we had those two fumbles,” Bohl said. “So, I was gnashing my teeth there.”

Scott led the group with 44 yards rushing, including a 16-yard touchdown. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound sophomore also converted a key fourth down and the game-winning 2-point conversion.

“I think we really need to take a hard look at Sam Scott,” Bohl said. “He did some good things in the ballgame. Certainly, there’s a body of work with the other two. Ball security comes into play.”

Defense delivers

UW didn’t have a vintage night running the ball against the Red Raiders’ physically gifted front, finishing with 171 yards and averaging 3.9 yards per attempt. Peasley was the team’s leading rusher with 68 net yards and a touchdown.

But the Pokes fared better on the ground than the Red Raiders, who had just 98 yards rushing on 33 carries (2.8 yards per attempt).

“That was a major part of the game,” Bohl said. “They’re a physical team that likes to run the football. I think our defensive tackles played well, our defensive ends played well, and so did our backers.”

Notable

UW’s last win over a ranked opponent was in 2016 when No. 24 San Diego State fell in Laramie. Texas Tech entered the game No. 24 in the coaches poll. …

The Cowboys garnered three votes in The Associated Press poll and eight votes in the coaches poll. …

UW now leads the all-time series with Texas Tech 4-2, including a 2-0 record in Laramie. This Saturday’s game will be the first meeting between the Pokes and Portland State.

Quotable

“I’ve always said that I usually can tell how our football team is going to be about in the middle of the first quarter. I was exactly wrong on that.” – Bohl, whose team was down 17-0 after the first quarter before scoring the next 20 points against Texas Tech.