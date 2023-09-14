AUSTIN, Texas – There will be a Roman Empire vibe here when the Pokes take the field.

A burnt-orange crowd of over 100,000 will fill the towering football coliseum expecting to see the brawny Longhorns trample the sacrificial lambs from Laramie.

Wyoming, a 29-point underdog, plays No. 4 Texas on Saturday night at DKR-Memorial Stadium (6 p.m., Longhorn Network).

In addition to the 10 full-time assistants, Steve Sarkisian has a 48-person support staff as part of the program’s $41.8 million budget.

Joe DeCamillis, the UW wrestling hall of famer and longtime NFL coach, is the “special assistant to the head coach.” Paul Chryst, the former Wisconsin head coach, holds the same title. Dirk Koetter’s son, Davis, is one of Texas’ analysts. Tevis Bartlett, the former Cheyenne East and Washington star, is a defensive graduate assistant.

The list of Longhorn laborers goes on and the athletic department got its money’s worth during last week’s 34-24 victory at Alabama, which was the program’s first road victory over a top-three opponent.

“I had a chance to look at the University of Texas for 35 years and had a lot of years coaching against them and this is the best Texas football team I’ve seen,” said UW head coach Craig Bohl, who competed against the Longhorns in the old Southwest Conference when he was a young assistant at Rice and in the Big 12 when he was Nebraska’s defensive coordinator. “I think they’re as good as advertised.”

So how do the Cowboys (2-0), who have a support staff of nine employees beyond Bohl and his full-time assistants, compete in this guarantee game that will net UW's athletic department $1.85 million?

Here are three keys to for Pokes in the matchup with the Big 12 favorite Longhorns (2-0):

1. Make Quinn Ewers uncomfortable

That’s a lot easier to type than it is to do. Just ask Nick Saban.

Ewers, who was the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit two years ago, was 24-for-38 passing for 349 yards and three touchdowns during the win over Alabama. He also walked out of Tuscaloosa without any grass stains on his white uniform.

The Cowboys, who might have the best defensive line in the Mountain West, enter the game ranked 16th nationally in sacks (3.5 per game).

UW will have to do something the Crimson Tide were unable to do – get Ewers on the ground – to take some heat off the secondary.

“When he’s comfortable and gets himself set he’s a good quarterback. The guy is really good, really good arm, can make all of the throws,” UW defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel said of Ewers, who has completed 63.2% of his passes with six touchdowns and no interceptions this season. “The challenge will be to try to disrupt that groove in any way possible. That’s easier said than done because they’ve also got uber-talented skill people.”

Wide receivers Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell and Jordan Whittington have combined for 25 receptions for 360 yards and four touchdowns. Tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders is averaging 22.6 yards per catch with a touchdown.

Isaiah Neyor, who might be the most talented receiver in the MW this season had he not transferred from UW, is buried on the Texas depth chart and has one catch through two games.

“When you really break it down a lot of those explosive plays are really uncontested, you’ve got guys running around wide open,” middle linebacker Easton Gibbs said of watching the Longhorns light up the scoreboard on film. “I can't speak for what happened with Alabama, but it looked like assignment-wise maybe some things were blown. We just really have to execute and do our job on every play. You can't let them just get free plays down the field.”

The Pokes have a talented defensive line with edge rushers Sabastian Harsh, DeVonne Harris and Braden Siders and interior brutes Cole Godbout, Jordan Bertagnole. Gavin Meyer and Ben Florentine.

The unit must play at a higher level than ‘Bama’s bigs to get Ewers on his wallet.

“We’ve got to be able to take the quarterback out of his comfort zone to try to put some pressure on him,” Bohl said. “They take great shots, and they have receivers that can stretch the field and they have a capable running game. The offensive line does a great job in protection, but we’ve got to get Ewers and get him off his spot and make him have to go someplace he doesn’t want to go. Daunting task.”

2. Play a classic, clean run game

The Pokes’ running game has been a mixed bag through two early games and will need to be in mid-season form against this Texas-sized defensive line that includes 6-foot-4, 362-pound T’Vondre Sweat and 6-5, 317-pound Alfred Collins at the tackle positions.

Sam Scott is averaging 6.3 yards per carry and delivered a heroic performance in the victory over Texas Tech with a game-tying touchdown and the game-winning 2-point conversion.

However, the former linebacker lost a fumble against Portland State after D.Q. James and Jamari Ferrell lost fumbles in the opener.

Bohl said his team needs to be plus-three in the turnover margin to mess with Texas.

“Ball security is a big thing,” quarterback Andrew Peasley said. “We just need to value the football a little bit more, take it a little bit more seriously. You never know when that can come in handy. We got lucky against Texas Tech; I think we were down 2-1 in the turnover situation. It’s rare to get a W in that situation.

"We need to understand each possession, especially for this game, is going to matter a lot.”

The 6-2, 230-pound Scott has the frame to grind out tough yards against the Longhorns. James, one of the 22 players on UW’s roster from Texas, will be highly motivated playing in front of a large group of friends and family.

The X factor for the Pokes is Harrison Waylee. The dynamic Northern Illinois transfer is expected to make his UW debut after missing the first two games while recovering from offseason knee surgery.

“I strive for big games like this,” Waylee said. “They’re all sleeping on us; the talk right now is Texas is No. 4. They don’t know what we can put on the plate, and we’re definitely bringing a big plate.”

Waylee averaged 5.2 yards per carry while rushing for 1,929 yards and 10 touchdowns at NIU, including 179 yards and two touchdowns against the Cowboys in 2021.

“He’s a really good back. I think it will be good for us to get him going and give him a feel for how we run this offense,” Peasley said of adding Waylee to the rotation. “Football games usually come down to explosive plays and the turnover margin. We’ve just got to do well and play our game.”

Waylee said it was torture watching his new team from the sideline the past two weeks. Now it’s time for the offense to do its part by scoring points and keeping Ewers on the sideline with a strong running game.

“I don’t have a doubt that this game coming up is going to be clean because we have the first-game jitters out of the way, the fouls and penalties out of the way from the second game,” Waylee said. “We all know what’s on the line right here, so we’re all going into this week trying to be perfectionists and we’re going to come out and give them all we’ve got.”

3. Do the Pokes believe in miracles? Yes.

Texas made a loud statement to the SEC last week. This program isn’t switching conferences just to make even more money. The Longhorns plan to compete with Alabama, Georgia and LSU for conference and national championships.

“They matched up with ‘Bama and ran step for step with them. I think we all know what kind of team they have going to Tuscaloosa and winning the way they did,” Bohl said. “A really impressive team. I think they deserve to be in the conversation of the national championship.

“We’ll get their best shot, I’m sure, and we’re going to give them our best shot.”

This is a chance for the Cowboys to show that they can compete with an elite College Football Playoff-level team on the road.

That would certainly bode well as the team ramps up to make a run at the program's first MW championship in Bohl's 10th season.

"When it comes down to it, we are just going out there and playing our brand of football," Gibbs said. "Our coaches have been preaching all week that it's a big atmosphere, but it's 11 against 11 when you get out there. You've just got to do your job on every snap, and we will be alright."

UW already knocked off the Red Raiders of the Big 12. Now Bohl’s experienced squad has a chance – a 2.7% chance, according to ESPN’s analytics – of pulling off a historic upset in Austin.

“I think this is great, it’s a really good opportunity and it’s a test for everybody,” Sawvel said. “They’re ranked fourth for a reason, they are that good. Them and Alabama could play 10 times, Texas is probably winning nine of them. I mean, seriously. They’re that good. It’s a huge challenge.”