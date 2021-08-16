Wyoming Cowboys' freshmen impress Craig Bohl during first scrimmage

Bohl admitted the scrimmage wasn’t without its negatives, however.

“There’s some work to do,” he said. “Occasionally our offensive line has to protect better and our defensive line has to get off the ball.

“But we had 126 plays. And I think it’s an indication about our conditioning to be able to stay relatively healthy to scrimmage that much without any significant injuries. We’re also a little bit lucky.”

QB questions

The battle between quarterbacks Sean Chambers and Levi Williams continues to be close, although Chambers entered fall camp projected to be the starter for the third year.

“I thought Sean did a couple of good things but he had been more consistent,” Bohl said. “Levi did some things well. So we’re going to continue to evaluate that. Both those guys are improved, but I thought Levi was a little bit more consistent in that scrimmage. Sean had a couple of nice plays but I think we need to be better.”

Asked whether he expects to turn the offense over to just one of them, Bohl said that won’t be the case.