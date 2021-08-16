Wyoming Cowboys' freshmen impress Craig Bohl during first scrimmage

Addressing the media for the first time since Saturday’s scrimmage, Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl offered praise and expressed disappointment Monday.
“We’ve been making progress. I’m encouraged by what I’ve seen,” he said. “The scrimmage was very competitive. There were some good things out there.
“We’re in the grind of camp. We’re still installing stuff, but it was another good day.”
Bohl was particularly impressed with the play of two rookies – wide receiver Jaylen Sargent and running back D.Q. James. Sargent, a 6-foot-2, 170-pounder, was rated a three-star recruit by 247sports.com during his senior season at Logan (Utah) High after catching 60 passes for 886 yards and 11 touchdowns. The 5-7, 180-pound James was a three-star recruit out of Lancaster, Texas.
“A player that we’re taking a very hard look at integrating into our offense is Jaylen Sargent,” Bohl stated. “He did some really nice things in the scrimmage and (Monday) made some more nice plays. Sometimes younger players have an opportunity to come into the fold. So we’ll continue to look at him, but right now he’s showing some really encouraging things.
“Also, D.Q. (James) at running back has some great speed and broke a couple guys off and made a long run for a touchdown.”
On the other side of the ball, the eighth-year head coach continued to be pleased with the work of his veteran defensive group.
“I thought our defense showed great energy and good athleticism,” he said. “I think there’s some stuff going on at defensive end. Victor Jones is doing some good things and working in the rotation there.”
Jones, who played in just three games last year before being suspended for a violation of team rules, is currently not listed on the Cowboys’ depth chart at the position that includes projected starters Garrett Crall and DeVonne Harris and backups Teagan Liufau and Solomon Byrd. Even in a limited capacity last season, Jones finished with 13 tackles, including three tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.
Bohl added that Treyton Welch and Sheridan native Parker Christensen are “doing some really good things” at tight end. Christensen started fall camp listed as the projected starter at fullback.
Bohl said those position battles will be settled before UW’s opener against Montana State on Sept. 4, but in the meantime he’s looking forward to the competition in camp.
“We’ll make some determinations on the depth chart, but believe me, there’s going to be a lot of guys play for us this year,” he said. “And if we want to accomplish what we want to accomplish we’re going to need to be a deep football team.”
Bohl admitted the scrimmage wasn’t without its negatives, however.
“There’s some work to do,” he said. “Occasionally our offensive line has to protect better and our defensive line has to get off the ball.
“But we had 126 plays. And I think it’s an indication about our conditioning to be able to stay relatively healthy to scrimmage that much without any significant injuries. We’re also a little bit lucky.”
QB questions
The battle between quarterbacks Sean Chambers and Levi Williams continues to be close, although Chambers entered fall camp projected to be the starter for the third year.
“I thought Sean did a couple of good things but he had been more consistent,” Bohl said. “Levi did some things well. So we’re going to continue to evaluate that. Both those guys are improved, but I thought Levi was a little bit more consistent in that scrimmage. Sean had a couple of nice plays but I think we need to be better.”
Asked whether he expects to turn the offense over to just one of them, Bohl said that won’t be the case.
“We need to have two quarterbacks,” he said. “We’ll have some quarterback runs, and to think that in this day and age of college football that you’re going to make it through (the season) without a guy getting nicked up ...
“If we’re going to make a deep run at this thing we need to have two really good quarterbacks. And those guys have encouraged one another and gotten better.”
Injury update
Projected starting nose tackle Cole Godbout was the only player Bohl mentioned as missing any time with an injury.
“We’ve been relatively injury free,” Bohl said. “Cole Godbout’s got a minor knee sprain that wouldn’t even be judged as a Grade 1 (injury).”
