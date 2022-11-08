Wyoming Cowboys from Colorado cherish the Border War rivalry with the Rams

LARAMIE – One of the aspects of the Border War that makes the rivalry so intense is the frequent border crossings.

Thurman “Fum” McGraw – one of the most iconic football players and figures in Colorado State history – had to watch his sons, Mike and Dave McGraw, play for Wyoming. His daughter, Debbie, was also a UW cheerleader.

“And here Fum is the ultimate Ram,” former CSU sports information director Gary Ozzello marveled in the “Border War” book detailing the rivalry that started in 1899 and has been contested for 77 consecutive seasons dating back to World War II.

During the Sonny Lubick era, the Rams were able to lure some of the best high school players in Wyoming – including Mike and Bob Vomhof and Clint Oldenburg of Gillette and Ben and Dane Stratton from Cheyenne – to Fort Collins.

But most of the migration has been to the north over the decades.

Some notable Cowboys from the Centennial State include Joe Ramunno, Galand Thaxton, Brian Lee, Marques Brigham, Steve Scifres, Jovon Bouknight, Derek Martin, Mitch Unrein, Brian Hendricks and Eddie Yarbrough.

Current NFL players Tanner Gentry, Chad Muma, Mike Purcell and Andrew Wingard are from Colorado but were developed at UW.

The tradition will continue when the Cowboys (6-3, 4-1 Mountain West) play the Rams (2-7, 2-3) for the 114th time on Saturday at Canvas Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

There are 21 players from the state of Colorado on UW’s roster, including seven starters. CSU has 33 in-state players on its roster.

“Some of them were not recruited by CSU that are here, a couple guys chose to come here over CSU. We acknowledge those things,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said. “More than anything else, I think it’s a rally point for people within our program, former players and former coaches.”

UW defensive end Braden Siders was not recruited by CSU coming out of Ralston Valley High in Arvada, Colorado, the same program that produced Wingard.

“No, they didn’t at all. Not at all,” Siders said. “I think it definitely does play a role in this game because most of the kids that are on this team from Colorado did not get offers from CSU.”

Zach Watts, the Cowboys’ starting left guard, was recruited by the Rams. The junior from Windsor, Colorado, explained his decision to sign with the Pokes after being named to the all-state first team in Colorado.

“The summer going into my senior year I was kind of like, ‘Do I go Wyoming or do I go CSU?’ I felt more cared for here and just more wanted,” Watts said. “At the time, Colorado wasn’t recruited very heavy by CSU and the University of Wyoming never let up. Coach Bohl came to one of our games and then I was talking to him all the time. I’m thankful for the University of Wyoming.”

Bohl is in his ninth season at UW and has brought a level of consistency, in recruiting and on the field, to the program. Mike Norvell will be the fourth different CSU head coach he has faced.

The Rams currently have 20 verbal commitments in the 2023 recruiting cycle, which is the highest-ranked class in the MW, but only two of the players are from Colorado.

UW’s 2023 class, which currently stands at eight commitments, includes defensive end Tell Wade from Wray, Colorado, and offensive lineman Rocky Shields from Littleton, Colorado.

“I’ve heard there’s a lot of hate, that’s it’s a big deal for the state of Wyoming. There’s a lot of personal feelings in our locker room with how they recruit over there,” quarterback Andrew Peasley, a Utah State transfer, said when asked what he’s been told about the rivalry from his new teammates. “That’s just what I’ve kind of been educated on. I think the main thing for us is still going 1-0. Obviously, it’s going to mean a little more, but it’s just another game and we have to go out and play our game to win.”

The Cowboys from Colorado will try to bring the Bronze Boot back to Laramie for the sixth time in the last seven years. The Rams grabbed the trophy during the 2020 season the last time the game was played south of the border.

“It rises to the top,” Bohl, who played and coached in Nebraska’s heated series against Oklahoma and Colorado, said of the Border War. “One of the things that makes it so special is what the game represents. The Bronze Boot and everything that goes into that, this is something that I personally cherished, and it’s one of the great football rivalries.”