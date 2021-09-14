Wyoming Cowboys Garrett Crall looking forward to facing familiar Ball State Cardinals

UW's defense gave up 477 yards and six touchdowns (five rushing).

“You look up and you're like, ‘Wow, they put up a lot of points quick and the lead is gone,’” Crall said of the bumpy ride to the 50-43 road win. “We just had to find a way to come together as a team and make sure we finished it out. For about three quarters, we were dominating the entire game and we let some things get away in the fourth. We're better than that.”

UW’s defensive line was able to get in the backfield early in the first quarter and disrupted NIU’s game plan. Head coach Craig Bohl credited his counterpart, Thomas Hammock, for not abandoning the run after falling behind by four scores in the second half.

Rocky Lombardi threw a 40-yard touchdowns pass, Harrison Waylee ran for touchdowns of 75 and 14 yards and Clint Ratkovich’s third touchdown run gave the Huskies a 43-42 lead with 4:56 remaining.

“It's not fun,” defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel said of the experience. “Essentially, we played the first 35, 40 minutes of the game really well. You're in a position where you have a 26-point lead with five minutes to go into the third quarter. The last thing you want is to feel like you have to hold on at the end of the game.