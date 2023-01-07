 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW FOOTBALL

Wyoming Cowboys get committment from Vanderbilt WR transfer

LARAMIE – Wyoming is set to add a wide receiver from the SEC.

Vanderbilt graduate transfer Devin Boddie announced Saturday he plans to join the Cowboys for the 2023 season.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound slot receiver had 29 receptions for 263 yards and a touchdown in 2021 with the Commodores. Boddie's 2022 season was cut short by injury after he had three catches for 61 yards (20.3 yards per).

Craig Bohl

University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl addresses his players and members of the media during a media day lunch on Aug. 3 at the Indoor Practice Facility on the University of Wyoming campus in Laramie.

Boddie was a three-star recruiting coming out of Memphis and also held offers from Cincinnati, Georgia Tech and Louisville.

UW lost wide receiver Joshua Cobbs to the portal after the regular season. Boddie still has three years of eligibility remaining.

The defense also picked up a new cornerback with Navarro College transfer Tyrecus Davis committing to the Cowboys on Saturday. He had one interception, two forced fumbles, five pass breakups and 31 tackles last season as a freshman.

Davis will help replace starter Cam Stone, who signed with Mountain West rival Hawaii after entering the portal.

The Pokes also picked up a commitment Friday from defensive end Ethan Day. The 6-3, 245-pound sophomore had 3.0 sacks and 16.0 tackles in nine games last season at Modesto Junior College.

Former UW defensive end Oluwaseyi Omotosho announced Jan. 6 he is transferring to Oregon State.

Since the end of the regular season, UW has lost eight players and added four via the portal. Six players, including tight end Parker Christensen, are graduating and moving on.

Running back Titus Swen was also kicked off the team and has entered the NFL draft. Northern Illinois running back transfer Harrison Waylee signed with UW on Dec. 21.

Craig Bohl and his staff also landed 13 high school players during the early signing period.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Cowboys Tracker

Wyoming offseason roster moves

(Transferring out)

Akili Bonner, defensive end, entered the portal on Jan. 3

Joey Braasch, running back, entered the portal on Dec. 7

Joshua Cobbs, wide receiver, entered the portal on Dec. 5

Keonte Glinton, nickelback, entered the portal on Dec. 6

Tyrese Grant, wide receiver, entered the portal on Dec. 8

Zaire Jackson, nickelback, entered the portal on Dec. 7

Oluwaseyi Omotosho, defensive end, entered the portal on Dec. 5, committed to Oregon State on Jan. 6

Cam Stone, cornerback, entered the portal on Dec. 5, signed with Hawaii on Dec. 21

(Transferring in)

Devin Boddie, wide receiver, Vanderbilt, committed to Wyoming on Jan. 7

Tyrecus Davis, cornerback, Navarro College, committed to Wyoming on Jan. 7

Ethan Day, defensive end, Modesto Community College, committed to Wyoming on Jan. 6

Harrison Waylee, running back, Norther Illinois, signed with Wyoming on Dec. 21

(NFL draft)

Titus Swen, running back, dismissed from the team on Nov. 28

(Graduating)

Eric Abojei, left tackle

Parker Christensen, fullback/tight end

Marco Machado, center

Jackson Marcotte, tight end

Zach Watts, left guard

Miles Williams, safety

