Wyoming Cowboys get committment from Vanderbilt WR transfer

LARAMIE – Wyoming is set to add a wide receiver from the SEC.

Vanderbilt graduate transfer Devin Boddie announced Saturday he plans to join the Cowboys for the 2023 season.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound slot receiver had 29 receptions for 263 yards and a touchdown in 2021 with the Commodores. Boddie's 2022 season was cut short by injury after he had three catches for 61 yards (20.3 yards per).

Boddie was a three-star recruiting coming out of Memphis and also held offers from Cincinnati, Georgia Tech and Louisville.

UW lost wide receiver Joshua Cobbs to the portal after the regular season. Boddie still has three years of eligibility remaining.

The defense also picked up a new cornerback with Navarro College transfer Tyrecus Davis committing to the Cowboys on Saturday. He had one interception, two forced fumbles, five pass breakups and 31 tackles last season as a freshman.

Davis will help replace starter Cam Stone, who signed with Mountain West rival Hawaii after entering the portal.

The Pokes also picked up a commitment Friday from defensive end Ethan Day. The 6-3, 245-pound sophomore had 3.0 sacks and 16.0 tackles in nine games last season at Modesto Junior College.

Former UW defensive end Oluwaseyi Omotosho announced Jan. 6 he is transferring to Oregon State.

Since the end of the regular season, UW has lost eight players and added four via the portal. Six players, including tight end Parker Christensen, are graduating and moving on.

Running back Titus Swen was also kicked off the team and has entered the NFL draft. Northern Illinois running back transfer Harrison Waylee signed with UW on Dec. 21.

Craig Bohl and his staff also landed 13 high school players during the early signing period.