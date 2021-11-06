Wyoming Cowboys get the Bronze Boot back with 31-17 win over Colorado State Rams

LARAMIE – Wyoming’s season has been rebooted.

The Cowboys ended their excruciating four-game losing streak with a satisfying 31-17 Border War victory over Colorado State in front of 24,926 witnesses at War Memorial Stadium.

After making Craig Bohl’s day by dominating the line of scrimmage and out-gaining the rival Rams 477-357 in total offense, including a 385-170 edge in rushing yards, it was time for the Pokes to celebrate for the first time in six weeks.

UW’s players rushed to the CSU sideline as the final cannon blasted to collect the Bronze Boot back from the rival Rams.

Titus Swen rushed for a career-high 166 yards, Levi Williams ran for 116 yards and threw two touchdown passes to Isaiah Neyor, and linebackers Chad Muma and Easton Gibbs finished with 11 tackles to lead the Cowboys (5-4, 1-4 Mountain West).

Nickle back Keonte Glinton was able to get the inside leverage on superstar tight end Trey McBride and intercepted a Todd Centeio pass in the fourth quarter to thwart a fourth-and-2 conversion attempt by CSU at the UW 35-yard line.

It was the first turnover created by the Cowboys defense since the Oct. 9 conference opener at Air Force.

UW’s offense was unable to turn Glinton’s interception into points, but Muma picked off a tipped pass moments later led to a 15-yard touchdown pass from Williams to Neyor to make the score 31-10 with 7:51 remaining.

Neyor had scored on a 10-yard run two plays before, but the score was negated by a block in the back penalty.

It was the fourth touchdown reception for Neyor in Williams’ two starts and the emerging star wide receiver’s ninth touchdown (eighth receiving touchdown) of the season.

CSU was able to mount a 12-play, 75-yard drive capped with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Centeio to Dante Wright to cut its deficit to 31-17 with 3:38 remaining.

Xazavian Valladay, who had a rollercoaster performance with two lost fumbles and a touchdown, recovered the ensuing onside kick and picked up a key first down to burn precious time off the clock.

The fans stormed the field when the scoreboard reached 0:00.

UW opened the second half with a 10-play, 48-yard drive that bogged down inside the CSU 30-yard line and didn’t yield any points when John Hoyland missed a 44-yard field goal.

The Rams gashed the Pokes’ defense with five consecutive running plays totaling 62 yards, but on third-and-goal Jordan Bertagnole was able to drag Centeio down at the 5-yard line.

Then CSU placekicker Cayden Camper, a Lou Groza Award semifinalist, clanked a 24-yard field goal attempt off the left upright.

Williams connected on a 25-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Neyor to give the Cowboys a 24-10 lead with 1:36 remaining in the third quarter.

CSU was called for a costly face-mask penalty that helped keep UW’s 11-play, 80-yard scoring drive alive.

The Cowboys led 17-10 at the intermission after rushing for 253 yards and holding the Rams to 164 total yards of offense.

Williams was only 4-for-7 through the air for 32 yards but ran for 104 yards and a score in the first half.

CSU was called for a delay of game before the first snap and went three-out when nose tackle Cole Godbout sacked Centeio for a 7-yard loss.

Valladay lost a fumble attempted to convert a fourth-and-1 at the CSU 49-yard line. The turnover led to a 4-yard touchdown pass from Centeio to Dante Wright to give the Rams a 7-0 lead with 6:11 remaining in the first quarter.

The Cowboys answered with a two-play, 75-yard drive that started with a 17-yard run by Valladay with 15 extra yards tacked on for a facemask call against the Rams.

The Williams ran through the heart of the CSU defense for a career-long 43-yard touchdown scamper to tie the score 7-7 only 31 seconds after the Pokes fell behind.

Ryan Stonehouse pinned UW at its own 3-yard line with a 51-yard punt, but on the first play of the second quarter Titus Swen rumbled down the sideline for an 87-yard run, the longest of the season for the Cowboys, to set up a first-and-goal.

Valladay finished the four-play, 97-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown to give the Cowboys their first lead in a conference game this season, 14-7, with 13:59 remaining in the half.

An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on left tackle Alonzo Velazquez was assessed on the kickoff, and CSU’s next possession began at its own 43-yard line.

The Rams were on the march after a 30-yard catch by McBride, but the drive stalled out in the red zone and Camper’s 27-yard field goal cut the CSU deficit to 14-10.

Valladay lost another fumble in the second quarter, but the defense bailed him out with a three-and-out.

Williams used a great block by Trey Smith to break through the right side of the line for a 55-yard run, which set up a 27-yard field goal by Hoyland to give the Cowboys their seven-point lead before halftime.

This story will be updated.

