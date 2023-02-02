LARAMIE – It was difficult to discern between the scholarship offers and walk-on invitations during Wyoming’s 2023 recruiting cycle.

Both categories of prospects received the five-star treatment with photo shoots during their visits and graphics announcing their signings on social media.

When the new crop of Pokes – 18 scholarship high school recruits, 13 preferred walk-ons and four scholarship transfers – arrive at the High Altitude Performance Center they will enter the opulent football facility as equals.

“Other than who signs the tuition check, you can’t tell who is on scholarship and who is not,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said after Wednesday’s signing day when 21 new players were added to the 14 inked during the early period. “And the best man is going to play. We’ve got a good track record and it has added great value and we’re going to continue to do that.”

Marcus Epps, a former walk-on at UW, will be starting in the Super Bowl for the Philadelphia Eagles. Logan Wilson, an under-recruited Casper native turned star with the Pokes, played in last year's Super Bowl for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bohl credited longtime assistant Gordie Haug for unearthing an impressive list of recruiting gems now playing major roles on NFL playoff teams.

“He grinded through tape and found so many of these guys, whether it was Marcus Epps or Chad Muma or Andrew Wingard,” Bohl said. “I mean, the list goes on and on and on. Which is why I felt like it was imperative for us to reinstate him back into this chair. He’s wearing a lot of different hats.”

Haug, UW’s running backs coach, was asked by Bohl in July to head the program’s recruiting efforts again.

The Cowboys signed several touted recruits – headlined by Southlake, Texas, quarterback Kaden Anderson and Kenosha, Wisconsin, running back Keany Parks – on Dec. 21.

UW also made a splash out of the portal by adding Northern Illinois transfer Harrison Waylee to the backfield during the early period.

Haug and the staff focused on filling some holes on a veteran roster Wednesday by officially signing wide receiver transfers Ayir Asante (Holy Cross) and Devin Boddie (Vanderbilt) and cornerback transfer Tyrecus Davis (Navarro College).

And the preferred walk-ons, a group that includes five players from Wyoming and three from Colorado, aren’t viewed as space fillers or permanent scout teamers.

“We treat everyone that walks in this building as equal,” Haug said. “That’s the biggest part of this is these guys are going to come in with a chip on their shoulder and they’re going to challenge some guys. That’s what it’s all about.

"I’m really excited. I think this might be one of the best walk-on classes that I’ve been around since I’ve been here.”

The in-state walk-ons are offensive lineman Abraham Bangoura (Laramie), defensive lineman Lucas Chappell (Star Valley, Snow College transfer), defensive tackle Cody Crawford (Natrona County), defensive back Jevon Davis (Kelly Walsh, Black Hills State transfer) and wide receiver Kayden LaFramboise (Thunder Basin).

“It’s huge to be able to continue to develop these Wyoming guys and then have them play. I mean, that’s huge,” Haug said. “There’s a road map these guys can follow and understand this isn’t just us talking, the proof is in the pudding. To be able to get these homegrown kids that have wanted to wear the brown and gold their whole life, they’re going to give it all, and that’s what it’s all about. I’m excited about these guys. These guys are going to be players.”

Defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole (Natrona County), right tackle Frank Crum (Laramie), fullback Caleb Driskill (Thunder Basin) and wide receiver Will Pelissier (Big Horn) are among the leaders of the 2023 Cowboys.

There is a bulletin board in the HAPC that lists the players who arrived as walk-ons and earned scholarships during Bohl’s first nine seasons in Laramie.

“Many of these guys see themselves as being able to play on this stage. The other thing that has occurred is there’s a pathway now of guys who have played that they recognize from our state,” Bohl said. “The Wyoming player presence in our locker room is so important. I know everybody wants instant gratification, but you add the presence of these Wyoming players who want to find their role and contribute.”

Defensive end Tell Wade of Wray, Colorado, was the first player in the 2023 class to commit to UW on May 3, 2022. Jones Thomas, a safety from Fort Collins, and Nathan Geiger, an offensive lineman from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, were added Wednesday.

The coaching staff is also extremely high on defensive end Jordan Turnbull, a preferred walk-on from Evergreen, Colorado.

Deion Sanders’ first recruiting class at Colorado only included one in-state prospect. Jay Norvell’s second recruiting class at Colorado State included three in-state signees, matching UW’s total for scholarship players from the Centennial State.

“I think there’s a lot of kids in Colorado that still get overlooked,” Haug said. “That’s where we benefit from doing our job and having the way to do it in our back pocket. We’re going to sign some good kids. And looking into 2024, Colorado is going to have another good class.

“I’m excited about Colorado and the inroads that we’ve built for the last nine seasons, but we need to continue to do that and do a great job there.”

Nine of UW's 35 new players are from Texas with six from Colorado and five from Wyoming. The recruits, transfers and walk-ons also come from California (five), Wisconsin (four), Illinois (three), Tennessee (one), New Jersey (one) and Iowa (one).