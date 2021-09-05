Wyoming Cowboys go back to work on Labor Day after surviving FCS scare

The Cowboys squeaked past previous FCS opponents Idaho (21-16) in 2019 and Wofford (17-14) in 2018.

“I know what it’s like to coach an FCS team. It seems like every time we play an FCS team it has been a margin of victory like this,” Bohl noted. “It’s also been my experience teams make their most improvement between their first and second games. That’s going to be important. We will be laboring on Labor Day.”

Bohl thought his offensive and defensive lines would have a decisive edge in the opener, but that was not the case.

UW averaged 3.5 yards per rush attempt while allowing Montana State to average 4.0 yards per attempt.

Isaiah Ifanse finished with 103 yards rushing (6.5 per carry) for the Bobcats. Xazavian Valladay had 77 yards (4.1 per carry) and a touchdown to lead the Cowboys.

The starting quarterbacks were both sacked twice.

Matthew McKay, a North Carolina State transfer, was 19-for-28 passing for 200 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions during Montana State’s first game in 623 days.