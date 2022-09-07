Wyoming Cowboys have 10 former players on NFL rosters entering the 2022 season

LARAMIE – Ten former Wyoming players are on NFL rosters entering Week 1 of the regular season.

Eight Cowboys are on active 53-man rosters and two others have been signed to practice squads.

Buffalo superstar quarterback Josh Allen is the preseason favorite to win the league’s most valuable player award and will be in the spotlight when the Bills kick off the NFL schedule against the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Thursday (6:20 p.m., NBC).

Allen’s go-to-target at UW, wide receiver Tanner Gentry, is on the Bills’ practice squad.

Former Natrona County High standout Logan Wilson is entering his third season as the starting middle linebacker for Cincinnati. The reigning AFC champion Bengals host the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Wilson’s protégé with the Pokes, All-American linebacker Chad Muma, is the only rookie from UW to make a roster after being drafted by Jacksonville in the third round.

The Jaguars, who open the season against the Washington Commanders, also have safety Andrew Wingard on their defense.

Commanders center Chase Roullier, who suffered a fractured fibula last season, is healthy and expected to play in the game against Wingard and Muma.

Other Cowboys back with their teams are safety Marcus Epps (Philadelphia Eagles), defensive end Carl Granderson (New Orleans Saints) and defensive tackle Mike Purcell (Denver Broncos).

Safety Tashaun Gipson, who has 27 career interceptions and 563 career tackles, enters his 11th season in the NFL on the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad.

The list of Pokes who are currently free agents includes cornerbacks Tyler Hall and Rico Gafford, defensive ends Garrett Crall and Eddie Yarbrough, tight ends Austin Fort and Jacob Hollister and linebacker Mark Nzeocha.

Running back Brian Hill, who spent the past five seasons in the NFL after becoming UW's all-time leading rusher, is currently on the BC Lions roster in the Canadian Football League.

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan, the former NCHS product who was a first-round draft pick coming out of Florida, is on the Cleveland Browns active roster after spending the past four seasons in Jacksonville.