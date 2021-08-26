Wyoming Cowboys have confident cornerback tandem in Hearn, Coldon

“It drove an old coach to drinking,” Bohl said. “We’re in a better place right now.”

Hearn and Coldon started all six games of the 2020 season, growing stronger physically with improved performances along the way. They should be one of the top cornerback tandems in the MW this season.

Getting a full spring and fall camp with defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel and cornerbacks coach Benny Boyd added to their confidence entering UW’s opener against Montana State next Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (2 p.m., ESPN+).

“I feel like I’ve improved tremendously mentally, physically and understanding the game,” said Hearn, who transferred to UW from Arizona after the 2018 season. “My football intelligence is higher than it was last year. The game is slower for me now, and I see things I didn’t see before.

“Last year was kind of chaotic and it made me feel kind of blessed to have a regular summer, a regular spring ball, a regular fall camp. It kind of humbled me.”

Hearn started his final three games in the Pac-12 with the Wildcats in 2018 and finished with 37 tackles over 13 games (10 starts) for the Cowboys in 2019. He thought his return to Tucson for UW’s victory over Georgia State in the 2019 Arizona Bowl was the start of a special year.