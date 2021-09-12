Wyoming Cowboys have plenty to work on after dramatic 50-43 win at Northern Illinois

UW intercepted quarterback Rocky Lombardi three times and outscored NIU 14-7 in points off turnovers. Muma’s pick-six gave the Cowboys a 42-16 lead with 6:03 remaining in the third quarter.

Lombardi finished 19-for-36 passing for 233 yards and one touchdown -- a 40-yard strike to Trayvon Rudolph for a score 89 seconds after Muma’s 23-yard touchdown.

“You could see it on the sideline a little bit. Everyone’s energy was just kind of down,” Muma said of the mood after NIU stormed back to take a 43-42 lead with 4:56 remaining. “That’s kind of when a few guys stepped up and said, ‘Hey, we’re still in this. We need to just keep it going.’ If any time counts, it counts right now. This is when we need to make a stop and make the most of it.’

“I was glad to see our guys were able to do that.”

After Chambers put the Pokes back on top, the defense was able to stop the bleeding with a late stop.

Then it was time to celebrate before addressing the concerns Monday as on-field preparations begin for this Saturday’s game against reigning Mid-American Conference champion Ball State at War Memorial Stadium.