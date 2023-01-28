Wyoming Cowboys having more stable winter entering February signing day

LARAMIE – Craig Bohl and his staff have enjoyed a relatively quiet January.

That’s what Wyoming’s head coach was hoping for after landing 13 high school players in the 2023 recruiting class and adding Northern Illinois transfer running back Harrison Waylee during the early signing period on Dec. 21.

The Cowboys, who finished the 2022 season 7-6 with a loss to Ohio in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 30 in Tucson, have returned the bulk of the roster to campus for winter strength and conditioning.

“We’re in hopes that we don’t have a significant amount of exodus after this game, but that may happen,” Bohl said before the bowl. “I think you’re just finding everywhere across the country the lay of the land has changed. I would be surprised if we have that number (of transfers) that we did last year. I thought our staff addressed it. I think we’re a better football team this year than we were last year.”

UW had nine players enter the transfer portal, which closed on Jan. 18, during this cycle. A total of 15 players transferred after the 2021 season, including a number of impact starters that moved on to Power 5 programs.

Only two 2022 starters – wide receiver Joshua Cobbs (Houston) and cornerback Cam Stone (Hawaii) – transferred. Oluwaseyi Omotosho, a productive defensive end in the rotation behind Braden Siders and DeVonne Harris, also entered the portal before the bowl and is now at Oregon State.

Running back Titus Swen was kicked off the team after the regular-season finale at Fresno State and has entered the NFL draft.

The other six UW transfers have not found new places to play yet.

“When you invest so much in these players and then they exit in pretty short notice there’s a real sense in disappointment because you feel like you failed somehow to meet all their needs,” Bohl said. “What these guys needs are and what their desires are and what the realities are sometimes are two different places.”

According to data collected by the Mountain West Wire, UW is tied for eighth in the conference for fewest transfers.

Colorado State had the most attrition with 23 players entering the portal, followed by New Mexico (21), Utah State (18), Boise State (16), Fresno State (12), Air Force (10) and Hawaii (10).

Nevada and UNLV have also had nine players enter the portal. San Jose State (8) and San Diego State (7) have had the least number of transfers.

In addition to Waylee, the Pokes are expected to officially add Vanderbilt wide receiver Devin Boddie, Navarro College cornerback Tyrecus Davis and Modesto Community College defensive end Ethan Day during Wednesday’s traditional signing day.

The Cowboys, who are only losing six seniors to graduation, have not received any additional known verbal commitments for the 2023 class. A year ago, offensive lineman DeShawn Woods, the highest ranked prospect to ever sign at UW, was a late addition.

UW has picked up commitments from a list of notable preferred walk-ons, including Natrona’s Cody Crawford and Laramie’s Abraham Bangoura. The Pokes did not sign any in-state players on Dec. 21.

Colorado high school standouts Lafai Purcell (cornerback), Jones Thomas (safety), Jordan Turnbull (defensive end) and Wyatt Walters (offensive line) are also expected to join the program as preferred walk-ons.

“Our staff is in favor of the early signing date,” Bohl said. “It does tax us, but I just think there’s real benefit for the players and the coaches. It has given us a great early start.”

The transfer portal will open again from May 1-15, but the Pokes will be on pretty stable ground entering spring practice.