Wyoming Cowboys head coach Craig Bohl is new AFCA president

Craig Bohl has received a promotion.

Wyoming’s head coach was voted the president of the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) for 2022 after serving as the organization’s vice president under Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald.

During the AFCA meeting in Waco, Texas, the other officers tabbed for service this year were first vice-president Todd Knight of Ouachita Baptist University; second vice-president Jeff McMartin of Central College (Iowa); and third vice-president Paul Winters of Wayne State University (Michigan).

Other notable AFCA board members include Stanford’s David Shaw, Arkansas’ Sam Pittman, Penn State’s James Franklin, Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson and UTEP’s Dana Dimel.

The Cowboys finished 7-6 with a victory over Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl to cap Bohl’s eighth season at UW.

Bohl, who has lost 10 players to the NCAA transfer portal during this cycle, will obviously be in a leadership position as coaches attempt to navigate this era of player movement and NIL.

Bohl was named AFCA FCS national coach of the year in 2012 and 2013 after leading North Dakota State to national championships. He also earned AFCA regional coach of the year honors in 2011 and 2013.

In 2012, Bohl was named to the AFCA Board of Trustees. He has earned five conference coach of the year awards and two Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year honors during his 19-year head coaching career.

Bohl was appointed to the 13-member NCAA Division I Football Competition Committee in January of 2017 and has also served on the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee.

