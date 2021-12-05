Wyoming Cowboys heading back to Boise to face Kent State in Potato Bowl

LARAMIE – The Cowboys are heading back to Boise.

Wyoming will play Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 21 at Albertson’s Stadium (1:30 p.m., ESPN), the Star-Tribune confirmed.

The matchup was first reported by Brett McMurphy of the Action Network.

Josh Allen led the Pokes to a 37-14 victory over Central Michigan in the 2017 Potato Bowl, which is UW’s only victory on the blue turf.

The Cowboys (6-6) lost 23-13 at Boise State on Nov. 12 to fall to 0-8 all-time in road games against the Broncos.

Kent State lost 41-23 to Northern Illinois in the Mid-American Conference championship game on Saturday. The Golden Flashes (7-6) had defeated the Huskies (9-4) in the regular season.

UW is 2-0 against the MAC this season with a road win at NIU (50-43) and a home win over Ball State (45-12) during the program’s first 4-0 start since 1996.

The Pokes finished 2-6 in the Mountain West with a 44-17 win over eventual conference champion Utah State and a 38-14 loss to Hawaii at War Memorial Stadium to close the regular season.

This will be UW’s fourth bowl appearance in Craig Bohl’s eight seasons as head coach. The Cowboys lost the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl to BYU and won the 2019 Arizona Bowl against Georgia State.

The 2018 Pokes were not selected for a bowl after finishing 6-6.

