Wyoming Cowboys hold on for road win over Northern Illinois Huskies

After two incompletions and an illegal substitution penalty, Chambers scored on third-and-9.

"Go score. Why not end it in dramatic fashion?" Chambers said of Polasek calling a naked bootleg with the game in the balance. "I think we knew we had a really good call. We kept that one in our back pocket for the whole game. So why not throw all the cards out on the table and throw our hand?"

Chambers then connected with Neyor, who finished with 87 yards receiving and three total touchdowns, on the successful 2-point conversion.

UW’s defense, which did a lot of bending in the fourth quarter, did not break, coming up with a key stop in the final minute. Chambers ran for 7 yards on third-and-7 to clinch the victory.

"We always have confidence in the offense that they’re able to go out there and do that," linebacker Chad Muma said after finishing with 10 tackles and a pick-six. "It’s really impressive to see them make those plays. We had full faith.

"I was kind of sitting on the sideline with the defense just talking them through the situation that when our offense does score, this is what we need to do."