Wyoming Cowboys hold on for road win over Northern Illinois Huskies

DEKALB, Ill. – Josh Allen’s triple-overtime touchdown?
Sean Chambers said, hold my beer.
Wyoming’s quarterback delivered the game-winning 9-yard touchdown run before running the clock out against Northern Illinois to end the Cowboys’ dramatic 50-43 victory on Saturday at Huskie Stadium.
This rematch between the two programs rivaled UW’s 40-34 thriller over NIU in Laramie in 2016, minus the 110-minute weather delay.
"I gnashed my teeth, I think I bit my tongue," head coach Craig Bohl said after his decision to keep the offense on the field for a fourth down when a short field goal could have given the Cowboys a three-possession lead early in the frenetic fourth quarter. "Such is life. I’m glad we won."
Bohl wanted the Cowboys (2-0) to make a statement on the road.
Instead, the visitors gave the home team hope and an answered prayer by coughing up a 20-point cushion in the fourth quarter.
Leading 42-22, Xazavian Valladay was stopped for a 4-yard loss on fourth-and-1 at the NIU 10-yard line with 14 minutes, 18 seconds remaining.
"There was certainly a swing in momentum and then a whole cascade of plays," said Bohl, who made it clear it was his decision and not first-year offensive coordinator Tim Polasek's idea. "It was one thing after another."
The defensive stop opened up the floodgates as Harrison Waylee – who had been held to minus-3 yards in the first half – had touchdown runs of 75 and 15 yards to get the Huskies (1-1) back in the game.
The second score came after Valladay fumbled a lateral from Chambers.
After a three-and-out with Chambers tripping and taking a 10-yard sack on third-and-15, NIU took over on the UW 45-yard line.
Clint Ratkovich bulled his way in for a 3-yard touchdown to give NIU a 43-42 lead with 4:56 remaining to complete the 21-0 run in 7:52.
"We knew we needed a lengthy six-, seven-minute drive to put them away. So that was my thought," Chambers said when asked about his mindset on the ensuing drive. "I was preaching to those guys that we needed a big drive to put them away."
Chambers, who delivered the game-winning touchdown pass with 47 seconds left in the 19-16 win over Montana State a week earlier, walked the walk after talking the talk.
The junior quarterback’s 30-yard completion to Isaiah Neyor – a catch that was overturned via video replay after initially ruled incomplete – set up a first-and-goal at the NIU 4-yard line.
"I’m surprised they even had to challenge that," Neyor said. "I thought it wasn’t even close at all, but I’m glad we got the right call. Sean gave me that signal he was going deep, and I made the play. I’m really excited and I’m glad I was able to make that play for my team."
After two incompletions and an illegal substitution penalty, Chambers scored on third-and-9.
"Go score. Why not end it in dramatic fashion?" Chambers said of Polasek calling a naked bootleg with the game in the balance. "I think we knew we had a really good call. We kept that one in our back pocket for the whole game. So why not throw all the cards out on the table and throw our hand?"
Chambers then connected with Neyor, who finished with 87 yards receiving and three total touchdowns, on the successful 2-point conversion.
UW’s defense, which did a lot of bending in the fourth quarter, did not break, coming up with a key stop in the final minute. Chambers ran for 7 yards on third-and-7 to clinch the victory.
"We always have confidence in the offense that they’re able to go out there and do that," linebacker Chad Muma said after finishing with 10 tackles and a pick-six. "It’s really impressive to see them make those plays. We had full faith.
"I was kind of sitting on the sideline with the defense just talking them through the situation that when our offense does score, this is what we need to do."
On the first drive of the third quarter, NIU quarterback Rocky Lombardi avoided a sack and completed a pass to move the chains on fourth-and-4 at the UW 14.
Ratkovich ran for a 1-yard touchdown to make the score 28-16. Lombardi, who led the Huskies to a dramatic 22-21 win at Georgia Tech a week earlier with a late touchdown pass and 2-point conversion, was unable to convert the 2-point pass this time.
Chambers completed a 40-yard pass to Valladay while being hit, which set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Neyor.
Muma, looking a lot like predecessor Logan Wilson, returned an interception for a 23-yard touchdown to give UW a seemingly commanding 42-16 lead.
But Lombardi answered with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Trayvon Rudolph to get the Huskies within 42-22 as another 2-point conversion failed.
"We have a good football team; Wyoming is a good football team," NIU head coach Thomas Hammock said. "Let's not take anything away from them. Wyoming was a very, very tough football team. We pride ourselves on being tough. That was a good team. I have a lot of respect for coach Bohl and the program he runs."
UW started the game the way it ended the Montana State game – converting an 8-play, 75-yard drive for a touchdown.
Chambers connected with Treyton Welch for the game-winning pass in the opener. This time it was Titus Swen breaking through for a 22-yard touchdown run to give the visitors a 7-0 lead.
NIU went three-and-out on its first possession with UW defensive end Jaylen Pate blowing up the first play by penetrating the backfield and Victor Jones sacking Lombardi on third-and-16.
The Cowboys led 14-0 after Chambers’ 33-yard touchdown pass to Neyor.
Linebacker Easton Gibbs tipped a pass that was intercepted by safety Miles Williams, who was filling in for an injured Esaias Gandy, to thwart a promising drive by the Huskies.
John Richardson made a 46-yard field goal to cut NIU’s deficit to 14-3 with 11 seconds left in the first quarter.
Rome Weber, who was unavailable against Montana State for undisclosed reasons, intercepted Lombardi to set UW up at the NIU 22.
Valladay’s 7-yard touchdown scamper gave the Cowboys a 21-3 lead. The Huskies, who trailed Georgia Tech by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter before pulling out their first win since 2019, would fight back again and again.
"They’re not what their record showed last year, and we knew they were going to come out and play," Chambers said of the NIU counterpunches. "It was only a matter of time before they really showed it. We knew we were going to get hit with adversity today, and unfortunately it struck really late and we just had to respond."
Ratkovich took a direct snap and ran over Gibbs en route to a 52-yard gain before punching in a 1-yard touchdown to cut the Huskies’ deficit to 21-10 with 8:18 remaining in the second quarter.
Chambers missed a wide-open Neyor for what could have been a 43-yard touchdown, but they connected on a 19-yard scoring strike moments later to cap a 10-play, 65-yard drive to give UW a 28-10 cushion.
Rudolph took a short pass for what he thought was a long touchdown on NIU’s final drive of the half, but the officials ruled the speedy freshman wide receiver stepped out of bounds at the 50-yard line.
Weber tackled Waylee for a 7-yard loss and the Huskies compounded the negative play with a holding call as the Cowboys’ defense got off field without further damage before the intermission.
UW matched its 2020 win total despite giving up 33 points in the second half. The Pokes only gave up one more point in the 40-34 three-overtime game five years ago.
Bohl looked like he wanted to be holding a beer during his postgame press conference.
"They came roaring back, and it took everything that we had in our tank to answer the bell," Bohl said. "A lot of really good things happened out there. Certainly, we’re going to need to correct some of the things that need to be corrected. They’re probably too numerous to go through here."
Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn