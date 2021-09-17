Wyoming Cowboys hope to play more complete game against Ball State Cardinals

UW’s defense allowed 33 points and 301 yards in the second half as NIU stormed back to take a 43-42 lead.

Sean Chambers’ scored on a 9-yard touchdown run and converted a 2-point conversion pass to Isaiah Neyor to give the Pokes a 50-43 win.

“I was definitely disappointed about the comeback,” nickel back Keyon Blankenbaker said. “I feel like we dealt with adversity very well. We didn’t always have the good field position when it came to defense. We handled it well, we ended up with the win.”

Chambers, who threw the game-winning touchdown pass to tight end Treyton Welch with 47 seconds left in the 19-16 win over Montana State to open the season, connected with Neyor four times for 87 yards and two touchdowns against NIU.

Neyor also had a 5-yard touchdown run in his breakout game. Ayden Eberhardt added four receptions for 49 yards, and Titus Swen had 54 yards rushing and a touchdown behind Valladay.

The Pokes were in complete control at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois, until failing to convert a fourth-and-1 at the NIU 10-yard line.

That led to the Huskies scoring 27 unanswered points.