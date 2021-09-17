Wyoming Cowboys hope to play more complete game against Ball State Cardinals

LARAMIE – Last week’s game plan was executed nearly to perfection.
Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl emphasized getting off to a faster start, establishing the run and making more plays on defense.
The Cowboys led 14-3 after the first quarter, 28-10 at halftime and 42-16 in the third quarter at Northern Illinois.
Xazavian Valladay finished with 101 of UW’s 191 rushing yards and scored one of the team’s four rushing touchdowns.
The defense intercepted NIU quarterback Rocky Lombardi three times, including linebacker Chad Muma’s pick-six to give the visitors the 26-point lead.
And yet Bohl’s heart was beating through his chest in the fourth quarter.
“My doctor says I get cold sores when I’m under stress,” Bohl said while pulling down his lip at his Monday press conference to show his battle scars. “I told Doc, if I have a cardiac arrest just go and bury me back in the Howell Cemetery back in Nebraska.”
Needless to say, after UW pulled a second consecutive win out of the fire with a 75-yard touchdown drive in the final minutes, the focus this week was on playing a more complete game.
The Cowboys (2-0) can't afford to do any sleepwalking in the second half against reigning Mid-American Conference champion Ball State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (2 p.m., streaming on Stadium).
The Cardinals (1-1), who finished 7-1 in 2020 with a blowout win over Mountain West champion San Jose State in the Arizona Bowl, return 16 super seniors and 20 starters.
“They're a really good team and they dominated the champion from our conference last year,” UW defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel noted. “We have to go try to measure up this week.”
Ball State quarterback Drew Plitt, a sixth-year senior, has passed for 6,874 yards and 52 touchdowns during his career.
The 6-foot-2, 217-pound Plitt was 25-for-39 for 176 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions during last Saturday’s 44-13 loss at No. 10 Penn State.
“He’s an outstanding player,” Bohl said. “I thought Penn State did a good job with disrupting some of the throws that they’re normally able to make. But he never lost his composure, he stayed in the fight.
"I know he had the one pick-six, but the defensive end that caught it, I don’t know, I think he could be starting for an NBA basketball team. Penn State had some phenomenal defensive players.”
The Cardinals only rushed for 69 yards on 26 attempts (2.7 yards per carry) while being fed to the Nittany Lions in front of a crowd of 105,323 at Beaver Stadium.
The Cowboys rank 75th in the FBS in passing yards allowed (216.5 per game) and 97th in rushing yards allowed (182.5 per game).
UW’s defense allowed 33 points and 301 yards in the second half as NIU stormed back to take a 43-42 lead.
Sean Chambers’ scored on a 9-yard touchdown run and converted a 2-point conversion pass to Isaiah Neyor to give the Pokes a 50-43 win.
“I was definitely disappointed about the comeback,” nickel back Keyon Blankenbaker said. “I feel like we dealt with adversity very well. We didn’t always have the good field position when it came to defense. We handled it well, we ended up with the win.”
Chambers, who threw the game-winning touchdown pass to tight end Treyton Welch with 47 seconds left in the 19-16 win over Montana State to open the season, connected with Neyor four times for 87 yards and two touchdowns against NIU.
Neyor also had a 5-yard touchdown run in his breakout game. Ayden Eberhardt added four receptions for 49 yards, and Titus Swen had 54 yards rushing and a touchdown behind Valladay.
The Pokes were in complete control at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois, until failing to convert a fourth-and-1 at the NIU 10-yard line.
That led to the Huskies scoring 27 unanswered points.
“When it’s fourth-and-1 and they're calling a play and not punting or kicking a field goal, that's our job to get that get that conversion,” left tackle Alonzo Velazquez said. “After that we kind of felt like we needed to get our focus back up and get back on our feet.”
Ball State’s defense is also looking to bounce back after giving up 493 yards at Penn State.
The Cardinals, who opened the season with a 31-21 victory over FCS Western Illinois, are currently 113th in total yards allowed (465 per game).
UW’s more balanced offense is averaging 371.0 yards per game (82nd in the FBS).
“We got out of kilter a little bit,” Bohl said of the NIU performance. “Now did we lose our stinger a little bit? I’d like to think that we didn’t, but some parts of me think we may have let our guard down a little bit. We still have to mature as a football team. Maybe we felt like we had the game in the bag. Once they start making some plays, we lost a little bit of our competency as far as doing our assignments.
“I think we have a hungry football team, particularly on defense, that knows we underachieved and we need to play better.”
Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn