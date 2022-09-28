Wyoming Cowboys hoping to contain San Jose State QB Chevan Cordeiro better

LARAMIE – Wyoming retook possession of the Bronze Boot and Jim Bridger's Rifle last season with wins over Colorado State and Utah State.

But the Pokes did not offer any resistance for Chevan Cordeiro as Hawaii left Laramie packing the Paniolo Trophy for the long flight back to Honolulu.

The dynamic dual-threat quarterback passed for 322 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 86 yards and a touchdown to lead Hawaii to a 38-14 victory over Wyoming in the 2021 regular-season finale.

Cordeiro, one of the many players on the field that sunny November day who entered the transfer portal, will return when UW hosts San Jose State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (5:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

In three games as the starter for the Spartans (2-1), Cordeiro has completed 57.1% of his passes for 764 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He is second on the team with 53 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

“He has continued to improve and that’s a big credit to him,” UW defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel said of Cordeiro. “He must be a guy that takes it all serious and works at his craft and everything because you just continue to see improvements in how he throws it, his accuracy.

“He’s a really good player. He’s probably playing quarterback as well as anybody in our conference right now.”

The Cowboys (3-2) have been vulnerable against veteran quarterbacks this season.

Tommy DeVito was 27-for-37 for 194 yards and two touchdowns during Illinois’ 38-6 win in Champaign and Davis Brin was 30-for-52 for 460 yards with three touchdowns during Tulsa’s 40-37 triple overtime loss at UW.

In the Pokes’ 38-34 defeat to No. 19 BYU last Saturday, Cougars star Jaren Hall was 26-for-32 for 337 yards and four touchdowns.

“We learned a lot about ourselves as far as needing to be more exact in details with coverage, staying with guys. (Hall) was the type of quarterback who could really extend plays,” said safety Isaac White, who matched defensive tackles Jordan Bertagnole and Cole Godbout with a team-high seven tackles against BYU. “I felt like throughout the whole game we were in good spots, it just came down to making the play at the time. We didn’t do enough of that.”

UW ranks 88th in the FBS in passing yards allowed (249.4 yards per game) and is tied for 84th in interceptions with just two on the season.

The coaching staff is confident the revamped secondary is drastically improved from last year’s unit, which allowed Cordeiro to complete a 50-yard Hail Mary touchdown that gave Hawaii a 31-7 lead at the intermission.

“These guys are fun to coach and this is a great group to coach,” Sawvel said. “Nobody felt good about that (BYU) game the other night. I’ve been around other people who would be like, ‘We did some good things and this is all good.’

“Nobody was in a good mood about that. That was encouraging.”

UW head coach Craig Bohl and Sawvel both said the Cowboys’ defensive backs were in position to make key plays but BYU’s wide receivers beat them for contested catches.

San Jose State’s Justin Lockhart (64.0 ypg), Elijah Cooks (63.3 ypg) and Charles Ross (46.0 ypg) are all among the top 12 most productive Mountain West receivers at this stage of the season.

“There was one time that I thought they had some separation. It was down on the goal line, we got picked on that,” Bohl said of his team’s pass defense at BYU. “But outside of that, between our DBs and our linebackers, we were covering the guy. Many times those were in man situations. You need to go out and high-point the ball, you need to rack the ball out of there.

“Those are techniques that when you play against upscale opponents, where the quarterback can put the ball in the right place, that’s that next phase.”

The defense as a whole will have to avoid the missed tackles that haunted the Pokes in Provo.

That will be easier said than done against Cordeiro, who passed for 250 yards and two touchdowns, scampered for another 30 yards and even had a receiving touchdown on a pass from Cooks during San Jose State’s 34-6 win over Western Michigan last Saturday.

“We’ve got to figure out a way to get him off rhythm, we’ve got to make plays and we’ve got to control him from scrambling some, too,” Sawvel said. “Because he’s very good breaking down a play and making a play.”

This will be Cordeiro’s fourth career start against the Pokes. He is 2-1 in that role and will try to lead the Spartans to a win this time in their MW opener.

“It was a bad deal," Bohl said of Cordeiro carving up the Cowboys last fall. "He's really good, and you saw his ability last year. I think their receivers probably are a little bit better than what Hawaii has. He's going to get our guys' attention."