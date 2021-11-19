Wyoming Cowboys hoping to keep bowl hopes alive with upset of Utah State

LOGAN, Utah – Wyoming's Mountain West championship dreams have turned into a six-week nightmare.

That doesn’t mean all is completely lost yet as the Pokes continue the trophy hunt.

UW, which was able to get the Bronze Boot back from Colorado State with its only conference victory two weeks ago, is eyeing another prize against Utah State.

The last-place Cowboys (5-5, 1-5 MWC) and first-place Aggies (8-2, 5-1) will battle for Jim Bridger’s Rifle on Saturday at Maverik Stadium (6 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

Craig Bohl and his players believe they can still earn a bowl invitation by upsetting Utah State and then beating Hawaii in the regular-season finale.

“Everyone is striving for that right now, understanding that if we win these next few games, we'll have an opportunity to maybe go play in a bowl game,” linebacker Chad Muma said. “It's going to take more than one (win) because that’s not going to be a good enough record to get a bowl game with how competitive it is.

“It's going to mean a lot to seniors and everyone on the team if we can go out have a strong finish to the season and, if we make a bowl game, go play in that.”

In the last two meetings between these programs in Logan, the Cowboys won 28-23 in 2017 and the Aggies won 26-21 in 2019. Utah State, which leads the series 40-26-4, canceled last year’s trip to Laramie due to COVID-19 issues.

UW had an extra day to prepare for this game after losing 23-13 at Boise State last Friday.

Muma had 14 tackles to lead the defense, but the offense was held to seven points until Levi Williams’ 74-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Neyor with four seconds remaining.

The Pokes were driving for a potential go-ahead score in the fourth quarter when Williams’ errant pass was tipped and intercepted by Demitri Washington, setting up a 12-yard touchdown run by Andrew Van Buren that gave the Broncos a 20-7 lead.

Williams finished 11-for-18 for 156 yards, and Titus Swen led the rushing attack with 13 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown.

“We’re pleased with his progress,” Bohl said of Williams, who has thrown five touchdown passes to Neyor in his three starts. “He’s not a finished product. He’s working hard, and I think coach (Tim) Polasek is doing a good job for him. We’re in hopes that he continues to stay healthy.

“This will be a big, big ballgame for him.”

The Cowboys’ offensive line will have to bounce back after being flagged for some ill-timed false starts and holding penalties on the blue turf.

Starting left guard Eric Abojei, who did not make the trip to Boise due to injury, was back at practice this week.

Bohl said everyone that played against the Broncos was expected to be healthy enough to play at Utah State.

The Aggies have allowed 73 yards on 79 carries (0.9 yards per attempt) in their last three games.

Deven Thompkins leads the nation in receiving (144.1 yards per game) and all-purpose yards (169.9 ypg). The senior Biletnikoff Award semifinalist has eight touchdown catches

Quarterback Logan Bonner, one if three key Arkansas State transfers that followed first-year head coach Blake Anderson to Utah State, has passed for 983 yards with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions over the last three games.

Last Saturday, Utah State fell behind 14-0 after two early turnovers before outscoring San Jose State 48-3 the rest of the way.

“They spread the field out and they have weapons to utilize,” Bohl said. “Bonner had a heck of a career when he was at Arkansas State as well. He really has a great understanding of their offense and puts the ball where it needs to be. So as a result of that, sometimes you work so hard on defending the pass, and the numbers don’t lie, they’re able to run the ball as well.

“It’s a real challenge to take away that space, make plays and then also limit their running game.”

The Cowboys would officially be eligible to play in a bowl game if they upset Utah State. The feeling in the program is they need to pack Jim Bridger’s Rifle for the trip home to Laramie and also retain the Paniolo Trophy next week with a win over Hawaii to receive a postseason invitation.

“It's just the task at hand and what's up next and so,” said Muma, who accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl and will begin preparing for the NFL draft when UW’s season ends. “Right now, I'm focused on Utah State and I don't like to think about the future too much.”

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.