Wyoming Cowboys hoping to turn fortunes around in home opener vs. Tulsa

LARAMIE – The Cowboys are already circling the wagons around a teetering quarterback.

Wyoming’s 38-6 loss at Illinois amplified the glaring issues that have plagued the program behind center since Josh Allen took his talents to the NFL following the 2017 season.

Andrew Peasley completed 25% of his passes for 30 yards with an interception during the Week 0 pratfall.

Ninth-year UW head coach Craig Bohl, whose veteran 2021 squad ranked 117th in the FBS in passing offense with Sean Chambers and Levi Williams taking turns in the saddle, tried to defend the Pokes’ one-dimensional offense this week.

“I can tell you the elements of our passing game, the route trees and all those things, there’s a whole gamut there, and we try to pattern that to do what we can do well,” Bohl said. “We do run a pro-style offense, so there’s more sets and shifts and motions. But some of the reads, I talked to Andrew, some of the things are different. The production in the throwing game, has it been frustrating? Yeah. And we made a point to improve them.

“I, quite frankly, going into (the Illinois) game was probably more excited to see us stay on the field, and be more accurate and more competent than what we were. First-game jitters or whatever, am I concerned about the long-term trajectory? No, we’re on the right path, but we’ve got a short week to get it corrected. I’m disappointed, I would say that.”

The Cowboys (0-1) will start Peasley against Tulsa on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (1:30 p.m., FS1).

UW is a 6 ½-point underdog against the visiting Golden Hurricane, who were picked to finish eighth in the preseason American Athletic Conference poll.

Peasley’s new teammates plan to rally around the Utah State transfer as the Pokes begin a critical three-game home stand on the High Plains.

“We’ve got faith,” middle linebacker Easton Gibbs said when asked about the offense’s 1-for-12 third-down conversion rate in Champaign, which forced the defense to spend most of the game on the field. “We’ve got a new quarterback, too, and he’s doing his thing getting comfortable. We just know we’ve got to go out and just do our job whenever it is, whenever we are called on.”

The offensive line was on task against a physical Big Ten opponent, keeping Peasley from being sacked or even hurried while paving the way for 182 rushing yards on 31 carries (5.9 yards per attempt).

Tulsa, which finished 55th in yards allowed (370.3 per game) last season, one spot ahead of UW’s defense (370.5 ypg), is expected to bring its safeties down into the box to stop the run while daring Peasley’s wide receivers to beat man-to-man press coverage.

Joshua Cobbs finished with a team-high six receptions for 14 yards against Illinois. The Pokes had just nine total yards after the catch.

“Fail fast and move on, that’s where we are right now,” receivers coach Mike Grant said of his unit’s grim production. “We’ve got to focus on performing in the moment with this group that we have. We’ll get better.”

The good news: Titus Swen said he plans to play after suffering bruised ribs during his 17-carry, 98-yard day against an Illinois defense that was aligned to stop him.

With top reserve Dawaiian McNeely doubtful due to injury, expect a heavy dose of RB1 against Tulsa.

“I thought we rushed the ball well,” Bohl said. “I was deeply concerned about a lot of new faces on the offensive line for us to maintain that line of scrimmage and get people moved back. I thought our offensive line did a good job with that.”

The bruising Golden Hurricane run game features 269-pound senior starter Steven Anderson, who is about 40 pounds heavier than Gibbs. Both Anthony Watkins (634 yards, four touchdowns) and Deneric Prince (524 yards, five touchdowns) also return from last year’s rotation.

Quarterback Davis Brin returns after completing 59.4% of his passes for 3,269 yards with 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions during a 7-6 finish in 2021. The senior has an experienced and proven group of receivers to throw to in Keylon Stokes, JuanCarlos Santana and Kentucky transfer Isaiah Epps.

However, Tulsa is replacing all five starters on the offensive line, including Dallas Cowboys’ first-round pick Tyler Smith.

Bohl’s defense, which had six new starters and nine players making their UW debut last week, must cut down on the missed tackles after giving up 477 yards to Illinois.

“We try to not focus on what the offense does as a whole because we can control what we can control,” nose guard Cole Godbout said. “I think overall we win as a team, we lose as a team. It was a group effort. This (Illinois) loss, on defense we had some (missed assignments) that were crucial and they had some big plays, which really hurt us.

“I’m not going to lose hope because I think it was just lack of communication on both our parts. We just need to hit the books a little more, study up, and I think we’ll play better than that.”