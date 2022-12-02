Wyoming Cowboys host preseason WAC favorite Grand Canyon at the Arena-Auditorium

LARAMIE – The Cowboys will have a lot of climbing to do when Graham Ike joins the trek.

Wyoming, which has lost three consecutive games, is off to a 3-4 start. Fresno State (1-5) is the only other Mountain West team with a losing record during non-conference play entering the weekend.

New Mexico (7-0), UNLV (7-0) and Utah State (6-0) are all unbeaten. The Lobos have road wins over SMU and Saint Mary’s; the Rebels knocked off then-No. 25 Dayton and Minnesota; the Aggies beat Santa Clara, the team UW lost to Wednesday, 96-74.

The three teams picked at the bottom of the MW preseason poll – Air Force, San Jose State and Nevada – are a combined 18-6.

Colorado State star Isaiah Stevens has returned early from his injury. Reigning champion Boise State is on a four-game winning streak entering a key game against Texas A&M.

And preseason favorite San Diego State, currently No. 24 in the Associated Press poll, has wins over BYU, Stanford and Ohio State and losses to No. 14 Arizona and No. 9 Arkansas.

The good news for Jeff Linder’s team, which was picked to finish second behind SDSU before injuries to Ike and Hunter Maldonado, is there will be plenty of opportunities for quality wins during MW play.

The Cowboys (3-4) can begin repairing their postseason resume against Grand Canyon on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium (2 p.m., AT&T Sports Net).

The Lopes (6-2) were the preseason pick to win the WAC and are led by preseason conference player of the year Jevon Blacksher, who scored 21 points during Tuesday’s 80-72 win over Alcorn State.

UW won last year’s meeting, the first between the programs, 68-61, in Phoenix.

Maldonado, who suffered a head injury during UW’s 59-48 loss to Boston College on Nov. 21 in the U.S. Virgin Islands is listed as day to day. Ike is not expected to be cleared to play until January.

“When you don’t have Maldo in the lineup, when you don’t have Graham in the lineup, sometimes you can forget how easy those guys can make things,” Linder said. “If guys want a bigger role, bigger responsibility, they’ve got to show they can do it when those opportunities come.”

Noah Reynolds scored a career-high 25 points, Max Agbonkpolo scored 16 points and Jeremiah Oden added 14 points during the Pokes’ 89-85 loss to Santa Clara in Salt Lake City without Maldonado.

UW, which has not played at home since Nov. 13, will host Texas A&M-Commerce next Tuesday and Louisiana Tech next Saturday.