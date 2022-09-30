Wyoming Cowboys jump back into Mountain West race versus San Jose State

LARAMIE – The transfer portal is a touchy subject in the Mountain West.

First-year Nevada head coach Ken Wilson took a shot at his predecessor, Jay Norvell, who had 11 players follow him to Colorado State.

“I don't think that coaches, at least coaches that I've worked with, leave their team before a bowl game and take players and tell players not to play in the bowl game and tell players to go to the NFL draft,” Wilson said Monday. “There was just a lot of things here that don't usually happen. I wasn't here for the day to day. I just hear it second hand. But it was certainly an unusual situation, and one that I'm very careful about with the players that stayed, and I'm sympathetic to the turmoil they had."

The Wolf Pack (2-3) will welcome Norvell and the winless Rams (0-4) back to Reno next week in a bitter battle between programs rebuilding from the ashes of offseason attrition caused by the coaching changes.

Hawaii, another MW team dealing with massive turnover via the portal, is 1-4 and has been outscored 213-63 by FBS opponents.

Wyoming, which had 15 players transfer out and some key players transfer in, appears to be stronger this season entering a critical MW matchup with San Jose State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (5:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

Craig Bohl’s Cowboys (3-2, 1-0) are atop the Mountain Division standings after beating Air Force 15 days ago.

“Coach Bohl is an honest, good man and one hell of a coach,” SJSU head coach Brent Brennan said. “Obviously, he has found and developed good players, and in the world we’re living in, anything can happen with the transfer portal and NIL. It’s free agency without any salary cap or luxury tax.

"But look at how his team has responded and how hard they’re playing and how together they are.”

Quarterback Andrew Peasley, a Utah State transfer, was choked up when asked about how hard his new teammates were playing for him following last Saturday’s 38-24 loss to No. 19 BYU in the non-conference finale.

“We have our saying, 'Powder River, let 'er buck.' It comes from an old story Coach Bohl shared with us,” right tackle Frank Crum said. “Our belief was we were going to win that game. If you ever have a doubt then you truly don’t believe it. That’s not the case in our locker room. Nobody doubted what we believed in and it’s a testament to these guys for never quitting.

“It’s easy to give up in that situation and a lot of people would give up. But it’s something inside us and what we’re ingrained at Wyoming is never quit.”

The bandwagon was pretty empty after the Pokes opened the season with a 38-6 loss at Illinois. The team responded with three consecutive home wins before the disappointing defeat to their former MW rivals in Provo.

The Spartans (2-1) pushed Auburn to the brink before losing 24-16 in SEC country. Brennan’s team recaptured some of its form from the 2020 MW championship season during last week's 34-6 smothering of Western Michigan.

SJSU has also upgraded the quarterback position by adding Hawaii transfer Chevan Cordeiro, who passed for 322 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 86 yards and a touchdown during the Warriors’ 38-14 win over UW in the 2021 regular-season finale in Laramie.

The Cowboys allowed BYU quarterback Jaren Hall to pick them apart for 337 yards and four touchdowns during a long night at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

“Last game we had a lot of things we can learn from,” safety Isaac White said. “It’s good we got a chance to play against that type of opponent going into Mountain West play. We’re definitely excited to play the next game and flush that out of our system.”

UW will try to control the game with Titus Swen and Dawaiian McNeely, who combined for 111 yards on 25 carries (4.4 yards per attempt) against the Cougars, to take some pressure off Peasley.

Offensive coordinator Tim Polasek has had some tone-setting opening scripts this season. The Cowboys’ first possessions over the last four games:

10-play, 57-yard drive in 3:55 resulting in a field goal for a 3-0 lead at BYU.

15-play, 73-yard drive in 7:32 resulting in a field goal for a 3-0 lead versus Air Force.

11-play, 56-yard drive in 6:24 resulting in a field goal and a 3-0 lead versus Northern Colorado.

13-play, 67-yard drive in 8:08 resulting in a field goal for a 10-2 lead versus Tulsa (UW started the game with a defensive touchdown).

“The glass is half full and half empty,” Bohl said of the offensive sustaining early drives but settling for field goals. “I’ve been impressed. The three-and-outs, we have not seen that, and that’s allowed us to keep our defense off the field and it’s allowed us to flip the field over.”

The Spartans have an experienced front seven led by MW preseason co-defensive player of the year Caden Hall and 2021 all-MW first-team selection Viliami Fehoko at the defensive end spots.

SJSU is 19th in the FBS in points allowed (15.7 per game) and 37th in yards allowed (324.7 per game).

Western Michigan, which was held to 201 yards of total offense on 63 plays, scored its only points on a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown after falling behind 24-0. The Broncos (1-3) from the Mid-American Conference were 0-for-3 on fourth-down conversion attempts.

“I thought our defensive front was fantastic,” Brennan said. “Those fourth-down stops we had, we treat those as turnovers. Those are forced turnovers. We get the ball back on that play. Some of them are tough; fourth-and-yard or two, short-yardage stuff. I thought our defensive line and linebackers were outstanding. Our defense all day was excellent.”

The Spartans, who are 3-point favorites, have won four of the past five meetings in the series.

Levi Williams passed for 129 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, Isaiah Neyor had three receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns and Xazavian Valladay rushed for 172 yards during UW’s 27-21 loss last season at SJSU.

All three players transferred after the season, but the Cowboys are bucking the trend portal and are in MW contention.

“This is probably the most together we’ve been in a long time,” tight end Treyton Welch said after catching a touchdown pass from Peasley at BYU. “Every single guy on the sideline is just ready to go on the next drive. We’re down by a few scores and it doesn’t matter to us. We’re just going to go out and do our thing and go out together.

“Powder River, let ‘er buck. I know we’ve been talking about that a lot and we’ve been chanting that in the locker room. I think we’re all bought in as a team right now.”