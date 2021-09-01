Wyoming Cowboys kicker John Hoyland ready to build of magical freshman season

“We are really pleased that we have two capable kickers and really pleased that John has excelled in games. So that is what gave him the edge and the nod.”

Glassock, an in-state recruit from Buffalo, was chosen as the replacement for Cooper Rothe last season but was unable to play at Nevada due to injury.

Hoyland stepped out of anonymity and onto the field with his red kicking shoe and calmly made four field goals on that October night in Reno, including a career-long 42-yard try to send the game into overtime.

“I just remember how abrupt it was,” Hoyland recalled. “Me not even being on the first depth chart to kicking in the game and helping the team stay in it. Just how quickly things can turn for me is something that I absolutely do remember. The experience of traveling was pretty insane to me, because I wasn't convinced I would travel either.

“It was pretty cool to accomplish goals that I may have had doubts about at some point.”

Hoyland led the FBS in field goals made per game (2.17) and led the Mountain West in field-goal percentage (.929) and scoring (9.2 points per game) last season.

Entering his second season, the 5-foot-10, 194-pound sophomore is on the preseason Lou Groza Award watch list.