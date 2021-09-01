Wyoming Cowboys kicker John Hoyland ready to build off magical freshman season

LARAMIE – Luke Glassock is not necessarily in a Wally Pipp situation.
But so far John Hoyland is the Lou Gehrig of Wyoming placekickers.
Hoyland, who earned freshman All-American honors in 2020 after Glassock was unable to play in the opener, held on to the starting job after a tightly contested fall camp battle.
“In our specialists room, it's always good having competition,” Hoyland said. “I think Luke and I really fed off each other and used each other to get better.”
It will be hard to top Hoyland’s storybook freshman campaign when the walk-on from Broomfield, Colorado, made 13 of 14 field goals and all 16 extra points he attempted.
Craig Bohl, who personally oversees the kicking game, rewarded Hoyland with a scholarship in the spring.
UW's head coach also made sure Hoyland earned his starting spot ahead of the 2021 opener against Montana State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (2 p.m., ESPN+).
“Luke has done some good things, but when a guy has done that repetitively in a game situation, that’s hard to replicate,” Bohl said. “It has been great competition. That brings out the best in guys when they go out and challenge one another each day in practice. We chart everything.
“We are really pleased that we have two capable kickers and really pleased that John has excelled in games. So that is what gave him the edge and the nod.”
Glassock, an in-state recruit from Buffalo, was chosen as the replacement for Cooper Rothe last season but was unable to play at Nevada due to injury.
Hoyland stepped out of anonymity and onto the field with his red kicking shoe and calmly made four field goals on that October night in Reno, including a career-long 42-yard try to send the game into overtime.
“I just remember how abrupt it was,” Hoyland recalled. “Me not even being on the first depth chart to kicking in the game and helping the team stay in it. Just how quickly things can turn for me is something that I absolutely do remember. The experience of traveling was pretty insane to me, because I wasn't convinced I would travel either.
“It was pretty cool to accomplish goals that I may have had doubts about at some point.”
Hoyland led the FBS in field goals made per game (2.17) and led the Mountain West in field-goal percentage (.929) and scoring (9.2 points per game) last season.
Entering his second season, the 5-foot-10, 194-pound sophomore is on the preseason Lou Groza Award watch list.
“One thing that I was really focusing on throughout this offseason was distance kicking,” Hoyland said. “I'd love to build a trust with coach Bohl that I can kick from 45-plus (yards) and not have a long of just 42. Showing that I'm capable of taking those longer field goals is something that I really put a focus on, as well as building trust with my holders and snappers the entire line.”
In ideal weather conditions, like the forecast for Saturday in Laramie, Hoyland said he is confident in his accuracy from 50 to 55 yards. He is also listed atop the depth chart for kickoff duties and looking forward to playing inside a packed War Memorial Stadium.
Hoyland’s family will be in that crowd cheering on their iron man.
“It was really fun. My dad was right next to me when coach Bohl gave me the call and said I'm on scholarship,” Hoyland said of his improbable journey. “His reactions to a lot of these things are what makes these things worth it as well. So my family is super excited for me to have this opportunity, and it's really great to make him proud.”
