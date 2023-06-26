LARAMIE – The Pokes were feeling Minnesota over the weekend.

Wyoming’s 2024 recruiting class tripled in size with verbal commitments on Saturday from offensive lineman Brycen Lotz of Braham, Minnesota, and defensive lineman Adrian Onyiego of Rogers, Minnesota.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Lotz was also being recruited by Army, Central Michigan, North Dakota State and Northern Illinois.

Onyiego, listed at 6-2, 200 pounds, does not have any other FBS scholarship offers. But neither did DeVonne Harris, the 2019 recruit from Big Lake, Minnesota, who led UW with 8.0 sacks last season and enters 2023 as one of the best defensive ends in the Mountain West.

“If you talk about rankings, offers and stars, then you don’t trust yourself as an evaluator,” new UW director of player personnel Kirby O’Meara said this spring. “That concept doesn’t come up here and that’s one of the things that attracted me here as well. I’ve seen it for years that some people make decisions for the wrong reasons. Some of the laziest evaluators are at the highest levels because they can be.”

Three other Cowboys – tight end Treyton Welch, offensive lineman Forrest Scheel and wide receiver Charlie Coenen – are also from Minnesota.

UW defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel coached Minnesota’s secondary and special teams from 2011-15 before becoming the Golden Gophers' defensive coordinator in 2016. He held the same position at Wake Forest from 2017-18 before joining Craig Bohl's staff in 2020.

Jordan Ochoa was the first player to commit to the Pokes’ 2024 class in April. The 6-4, 220-pound defensive end from Castle Rock, Colorado, held a Power 5 offer from Washington State.

Brian Hendricks, who has replaced the retired Marty English as the defensive ends coach, said he plans to continue UW's tradition of recruiting hidden gems from his home state of Colorado.

UNLV currently has the highest ranked class among MW teams with 11 early commitments. San Diego State and Colorado State each have eight commitments.

UW typically starts slowly before picking up momentum later in the recruiting cycle. The early signing period begins Dec. 20.