Wyoming Cowboys LB Chad Muma picked by Jacksonville in 3rd round of NFL draft

LONE TREE, Colo. – Chad Muma gathered at his childhood home with his family, friends and former Wyoming coaches to celebrate his new job on Friday night.

The Cowboys’ All-American linebacker was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 3rd round (70th overall) of the NFL draft.

Muma is the third UW linebacker to be drafted in the last three years with teammates Logan Wilson (Cincinnati Bengals, third round) and Cassh Maluia (New England Patriots, sixth) hearing their names called in 2020.

“You just feel so happy for him knowing how much work he put in over a long time,” UW linebackers coach Aaron Bohl said. “He’s going to be such a stud.”

During the Pokes’ 7-6 season in 2021, Muma finished second in the FBS in tackles (142) and returned two interceptions for touchdowns. The 6-foot-3, 239-pound senior was a Butkus Award finalist in 2021 and racked up 266 tackles in 33 career games while navigating his Type 1 diabetes.

Muma will graduate from UW with a degree in mechanical engineering in May when he will also report for his first NFL mini-camp.

The Pokes led all Mountain West teams with 16 players on NFL rosters at the end of the 2021 season, headlined by Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen, the seventh overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Now Muma is ready to join the league’s workforce.

