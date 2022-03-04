Wyoming Cowboys LB Chad Muma ready for NFL Scouting Combine spotlight

LARAMIE – It’s Chad Muma’s turn to be poked and prodded at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Wyoming’s latest high-end linebacker prospect went through medical examinations and interviews with the media and teams Friday.

Muma will have his measurements taken, his bench press tested and will be in the spotlight during on-field workouts, including the 40-yard dash, Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The NFL Network will televise the linebackers and defensive linemen workouts from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

The 6-foot-2, 241-pound Muma will obviously draw comparisons to former UW teammate Logan Wilson, who led the Cincinnati Bengals in tackles and interceptions this season and was also the leading tackler in Super Bowl LVI.

“It was huge,” UW linebackers coach Aaron Bohl said of Wilson’s influence on Muma. “Especially for a guy like Chad who didn’t have the redshirt year like Logan did. Chad played here four years and he got to learn at a higher rate about what it’s going to take to get there. He got to see someone who he’s similar to height-wise, body-wise. They had to put on the same weight, and I think they both weighed the same at the Senior Bowl.

“It was like a carbon copy in terms of what Chad had to do off the field.”

On the field, Muma’s body of work speaks for itself.

Muma was the leading tackler in the Senior Bowl last month in Mobile, Alabama, after finishing second in the FBS in tackles during his senior season with the Cowboys.

At the conclusion of the 2021 season, Muma earned first-team all-Mountain West and third-team All-American honors.

The Butkus Award finalist’s 142 tackles in 2021 rank fourth in UW history for a single season behind Galand Thaxton (158, 1986 and 143, 1987) and John Salley (143, 1982).

Muma, who was also tied for second nationally with two interception returns for touchdowns, is projected to be a second- or third-round draft pick whose stock could go up with a strong performance Saturday.

The NFL draft is April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

