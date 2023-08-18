LARAMIE –Frank Crum’s DNA is not translucent; it is brown and gold.

His grandfather, Earl, played at Wyoming for Okie Blanchard in 1940. His father, Gary, played for three different coaches (Bill Lewis, Pat Dye and Al Kincaid) during his UW career and was an all-WAC offensive lineman in 1981.

Crum’s place in Cowboys football history is uncommon as a third-generation player and also as a sixth-year senior thanks to a redshirt season and an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA during the pandemic.

The former Laramie High School standout could have entered the transfer portal and accepted name, image and likeness dollars from Power 5 boosters or just put his name in the NFL draft after last season.

Crum, who already has an MBA from UW, decided to return to make one more run at the program’s first Mountain West championship.

“I couldn’t leave the guys,” Crum explained.

There were a few disquieting moments this March when the heartbeat of the 2023 UW team experienced chest pain, which led to unnerving tension in Crum’s tight-knit family and football circle.

Fortunately, the final diagnosis was that the 6-foot-8, 315-pound leviathan left tackle was suffering from pericarditis, which is swelling and irritation of the tissue surrounding the heart.

“When it first happened it wasn’t a big deal, then about 15 minutes later you get a call from a nurse at the hospital that says, ‘You better get up here, your son is having a heart attack,’” Gary Crum said of his son’s health scare. “Thank God it turned out not to be. It was pretty intense.”

Crum saw five different cardiologists and it was determined the inflammation was caused by a virus. Antibiotics, ibuprofen and rest relieved the symptoms.

Instead of trying to block the Pokes’ ferocious defensive line, Crum sat out spring practice while passing “multiple scans and tests” before getting cleared to play again.

“Your first initial response is, ‘Dang, my heart?’” Crum said. “Then you just look back at all these guys with heart issues and it’s like, no way, this can’t be me and it is. But it was a timing thing basically, just safety, slow return to play, and I was confident very early on that I was going to be safe.”

‘We’re thankful to have him’

On paper, Crum seemed like a safe bet when UW signed the skinny local legacy prospect. He had the strong family football genes, an NFL-sized frame to add muscle to and a dream to play inside War Memorial Stadium.

Craig Bohl knew Crum had a lot of work to do to become an all-MW offensive lineman after being the big fish in a very small pond at Laramie High School. UW’s head coach invited Frank and Gary to his office to make sure they understood the trek up the depth chart would be slow and steep.

“I told him we were going to offer him, and I wanted him to think about that because there would be no quitting and that he was going to have to work extremely hard,” Bohl recalled of the conversation. “I also told him we were rolling the dice a little bit on whether he was going to take ownership to get bigger and stronger, and he’s done all that. His recruitment was certainly more art than science. He took ownership of his development, and he represents this state well. He’s on everybody’s NFL draft board right now and he’s having a good fall camp.

“What’s really encouraging is he’s concerned about the Cowboys and not all the other stuff. It was a little bit of a reach, but a good decision.”

Crum also was being courted by Colorado State during his recruiting process. It was a good idea by then-Rams head coach Mike Bobo and his staff, but the Border War rivals had no chance to lure the Laramie native to Fort Collins once Bohl decided to give him a scholarship.

“I think it has gone about the way I thought it would go,” Gary Crum said. “Frank has been a very talented guy athletically; it was just a matter of he needed to get in a program that would develop him.”

Crum has played for four different offensive line coaches – Scott Fuchs, Bart Miller, Derek Frazier and now Joe Tripodi. He also worked briefly with Klayton Adams and AJ Blazek, who both accepted other jobs before coaching a single game at UW.

After redshirting during the 2018 season, Crum appeared in 12 games with one start in 2019. He started all six games of the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. Over the past two seasons he started 25 more games at right tackle and enters his final fall at UW on the preseason all-MW team at left tackle.

Entering the season, Crum has already played in 43 career games for the Pokes. There are some offensive line units in the FBS that would like to have that much returning experience as a collective.

“We’re thankful to have him,” Tripodi said. “I knew he was legacy; I’ve met his dad. That’s a special deal. That helps Frank’s leadership in our room. He bleeds brown and gold, he loves this place, and he wants the best for this place and our room and our team. It’s really nice as a coach to have a young man like that in the room.”

The Cowboys lost Eric Abojei, last year’s starting left tackle, and Zach Watts, a member of the 2018 recruiting class with Crum, to graduation. Sophomore Caden Barnett will be the starting right tackle, Nofoafia Tulafono returns for his second season as the starting center and redshirt freshmen Wes King and Luke Sandy are competing for the left guard spot.

Crum was able to play the role of assistant offensive line coach this spring while recovering.

“I appreciate Coach Tripodi. He would always give me a script and I’d come out there with a pen and he even called me Coach Crum,” Crum said. “I thought that was cool and it was nice to be on that side of things to really sit back and watch guys grow and be a part of that. It definitely sparked interest to become a coach one day, I think I could see that. They did a really good job including me into spring, even though I couldn’t physically be on the field.

“It was good for me mentally to really lock it in after five years being in this offense. To do it one more time but all visual, it might have been a blessing in disguise for my joints. It was the best it could have been.”

‘Prideful about Wyoming’

Perhaps only Bohl, entering his 10th season at UW, wants to win the program’s first MW title as much as Crum does in his sixth and final season.

“As you get to the tail end of your career Frank is recognizing, OK, this is it. There is no option, this is my last year,” Bohl said. “You’re seeing it with some of the other guys like Andrew (Peasley) and Wyatt (Wieland). It has been my experience when you have special years the oldest, most experienced players have their best year. When you underachieve, it’s typically because those guys are just kind of off the mark.”

Crum didn’t just return to fall camp healthy; he has brought a mean streak with him to practices. Teammates say the Eagle Scout, who is a gentle giant off the field, has been tough on them physically and mentally during the grind toward the Sept. 2 opener against Texas Tech.

“Frank is very prideful about Wyoming and very prideful of this team,” Tulafono said. “He doesn’t take this stuff lightly. He is yelling at these guys if they mess up, but then he’s like, ‘Hey, you’re good, next play.’”

Crum could have finished his collegiate career in a brighter spotlight at a blueblood program or could be in an NFL training camp trying to make a 53-man roster right now.

Leaving a year of eligibility on the table at UW obviously isn’t in his DNA.

“He had a chance through the transfer portal to go play at some bigger schools. As Frank told me, he’s a Wyoming Cowboy through and through,” said Gary Crum, a team captain on the ‘81 Pokes. “Whatever bit of money he would have got through the NIL, 10 years from now it doesn’t matter. What matters to him is his reputation, his integrity and his commitment to the university and to the state. It really didn’t surprise me that he came back for this year. …

“I’m in a unique position where I get to see these kids as young men. They get along as good as any team I’ve seen since Frank has been here. They’re very close to each other, and I think that goes a long way when you’re out on the field that you’re playing for each other and not for yourself. I’m excited for where this thing goes.”

Making one last ride with the Cowboys felt like a sure thing when Crum was deciding what to do. Then he was reminded that nothing in football or life is guaranteed.

“My heart came back really healthy,” Crum said. “I’m rolling right now.”