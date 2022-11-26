Wyoming Cowboys lick their wounds, look to future after 30-0 beating at Fresno State

FRESNO, California – John Michael Gyllenborg.

Not even quarterback Andrew Peasley was completely familiar with the name after Wyoming’s 30-0 loss to Fresno State on Friday night at Valley Children’s Stadium.

“Is that Mike’s last name, Gyllenborg?” Peasley said when asked about the redshirt freshman tight end. “We don’t have last names on our jerseys; it’s just J-Mike.”

A long list of household names – including front-line tight ends Treyton Welch and Parker Christensen – were unavailable for the regular-season finale due to injuries.

Ben Florentine, Cayden Hawkins, Nick Miles, Kolbey Taylor and Jaden Williams were some of the other young players previously buried on the depth chart getting a chance to play meaningful snaps for the Pokes.

At the end of a brutally “rough night” on the road, Craig Bohl tried to look at the glass – or perhaps the bowl in this case – as being half full after the Cowboys finished 7-5 overall and 5-3 in the Mountain West.

UW’s ninth-year head coach feels much better about the effort and resiliency of this team, one of the youngest in the FBS, than he did a year ago when the experienced and talented 2021 squad finished 6-6 and 2-4 in the MW before 15 players entered the transfer portal.

“I would say last year was one of my more frustrating (seasons),” Bohl said. “My perspective was we underachieved with the ability we had. So, I’m pleased with this. I think we have a better football team than we had last year.”

The Pokes, picked to finish fifth in the Mountain Division, were in contention until Jayden Clemons was intercepted in the final seconds of the 20-17 loss to Boise State.

Pushing the Broncos (9-3, 8-0) to the brink was an amazing feat considering Clemons was 3-for-16 passing for 30 yards with three interceptions in his first career start on a bone-chilling night at War Memorial Stadium.

Peasley wasn’t much better against the Bulldogs (8-4, 7-1), finishing 12-for-29 for 104 yards with two interceptions.

“Obviously, it didn’t go the way for Jayden that he planned on,” said Peasley, who was on the headsets with Bohl, offensive coordinator Tim Polasek and Clemons during the Boise State game. “I just kept telling him that’s life, that’s how life is. It’s not fair. You can put your all into something and it might not work out. I also told him it doesn’t define you as a person. We’ve all been in lows and highs. It’s just all about what you’re going to do next, if it’s a high or a low.

“Some people can’t handle the highs and some people can’t handle the lows. You’ve just got to find the in-between. That’s kind of my mindset with Jayden and kind of coming into this week myself and now going into this next week.”

UW was also blanked 17-0 by Fresno State last season when Sean Chambers and Levi Williams were a combined 9-for-30 for 143 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions.

Entering Saturday’s games, the Pokes ranked 109th in scoring offense (20.8 points per game) and 125th in passing yards (127.8 per game).

Bohl and his staff have struggled to find a star quarterback since No. 17 from nearby Firebaugh, California, left for the NFL draft five years ago.

“We certainly thought we would be more effective offensively and a lot of times the quarterback comes into play on that,” Bohl said after the offense went 3-for-14 on third-down conversions with seven punts and two turnovers Friday. “Our passing game, between the pressure on (Peasley) and then the coverage was tough. Obviously, we had a couple interceptions. You play a good team on the road, and you get intercepted, and their quarterback has thrown three interceptions the whole year. We’ll take a hard look at that.”

Peasley said he will be back at UW next season to exhaust his eligibility. Clemons, the Border War hero, is expected to compete for the spot again after advancing from walk-on to No. 2 on the depth chart.

The other quarterbacks currently on the roster are 6-foot-5 sophomore Evan Svoboda, 6-5 redshirt freshman Hank Gibbs and 6-4 true freshman Caden Becker.

Titus Swen planned to graduate and move on before the season. The fourth-year junior, who rushed for 75 yards against Fresno State to give him 1,039 yards in the regular season, has another year of eligibility to use if he decides not to enter the NFL draft.

Backups Dawaiian McNeely and D.Q. James are injured. So are wide receivers Joshua Cobbs, Will Pelissier and Alex Brown.

The Pokes will have an opportunity to finish on a more productive note offensively in the postseason, most likely at the Arizona Bowl or New Mexico Bowl.

“I think it’s really important just for the momentum of this football team and program,” Peasley said. “When you go into an offseason you need a W and it feels a lot better to show up to workouts with a W than a loss.”

UW limited Jake Haener to 183 yards passing and one touchdown but running back Jordan Mims had three short touchdown runs to lead the Bulldogs to their seventh consecutive win.

An awful night on special teams, which included Clayton Stewart getting a punt blocked in his own end zone for a safety, contributed to some short scoring drives for Fresno State.

Middle linebacker Easton Gibbs, who said he was still sore from the Boise State game leading into Friday’s kickoff, led the team with 12 tackles to increase his season total to 111 stops.

“It definitely took a little bit longer than 24 hours, at least for me,” Gibbs said of getting over the deflating defeat in last week's home finale. “I’m just glad we get one more shot at it. You don’t want to end a season on a game like this. Wherever they put us (to play a bowl), I’m just looking to finish strong and put a cap on what I think has been a good season for us.”

Oluwaseyi Omotosho, Braden Siders, DeVonne Harris and Gavin Meyer combined for 4.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks against Fresno State. The Cowboys led the MW in sacks with 34 entering Saturday’s games.

UW’s defense needs some time to lick its wounds with cornerbacks Cam Stone, Deron Harrell and Jakorey Hawkins, nickelback Keonte Glinton, nose guard Cole Godbout and defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole all recovering or playing through injuries entering December.

“I think we’ve come pretty far,” Omotosho said. “With (Godbout) and (Bertagnole) being injured and having Jaden (Williams) and Caleb (Robinson) and Ethan (Drewes) and (Florentine), I think they stepped up pretty good. It would be nice to have all of our people back.”

The Cowboys only celebrated four seniors before the home finale and the vast majority of starters and rotation players are expected to return next season.

So how can this program close the gap on Boise State and Fresno State and play for a championship?

“I think as a team we should just expect more from ourselves,” Omotosho said. “Everybody kind of doubted us this season. I feel like we possibly bought into that. I just feel like we should not let anybody feel like … we are just underdogs or whatever. We should all just know our common goal and work towards it and not buy into that other stuff. ...

"I heard somebody say we shocked ourselves being here. Personally, I didn’t feel like I shocked myself. I felt we were capable of being further than this.”