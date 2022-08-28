Wyoming Cowboys licking wounds, searching for passing game after 38-6 loss to Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Illinois – What was the vibe like in the visiting locker room here at Memorial Stadium?

“Sadness,” Craig Bohl said.

Illinois 38, Wyoming 6.

Yeah, that’s a pretty sad display.

The Cowboys finished with 30 yards passing while the Illini racked up 26 first downs during Saturday’s opener.

Andrew Peasley finished 5-for-20 passing with an interception. The Utah State transfer quarterback’s longest completion was for nine yards.

After the game, the Pokes’ new signal caller needed a hug, but so did his new teammates.

“I went in the locker room, and as much as I want to put my head down and be upset about today and my performance and our performance, I just went around and started hugging people,” Peasley said. “We have a lot of potential. I feel like we didn’t get to show it today. I feel like we were, I don’t want to say unprepared, but we have a lot of things to fix from my spot to multiple other spots.

“I think if we stick together and do the right thing we’ll be fine.”

UW’s offense is a national laughing stock.

The defense wasn’t much better after allowing Chris Brown to catch a touchdown pass on the second snap of the game. The star running back also finished with 151 yards and two more scores on the ground.

Illinois, which also was one of the worst passing teams in the FBS in 2021, picked up Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito out of the portal. He finished 27-for-37 passing for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

“This was a big wake-up call," nose tackle Cole Godbout said. "We might have been slacking in practice a little bit because we thought we were ready."

The Pokes were clearly unprepared to compete with a physical Big Ten team on the road.

UW will struggle to beat any team on the schedule without a passing game.

Titus Swen was a bright spot with 98 yards rushing on 17 carries, but the standout running back suffered a rib injury and primary backup Dawaiian McNeely was unavailable due to injury.

Fall camp was unkind to the third-youngest team in the FBS with wide receiver Gunner Gentry, defensive ends Sabastian Harsh and Keelan Cox and nickelback Buck Coors all going down with serious injuries.

“I told them the difference between us and Illinois today is that we love each other,” tight end Treyton Welch said. “We’ve had some guys go down in practice and we felt it more than we ever have. We’re more together as a football team than we’ve been since I’ve been here.

“It’s a good sign. We just need to bounce back and not lose two from this one.”

The locker room chemistry might be better than it was last year, but the lack of depth on the roster after losing 15 players to the portal was exposed by Illinois.

UW’s backups were blowing assignments after starters limped off the field with cramps on a hot, humid afternoon in Champaign.

“We certainly had some things exposed today,” Bohl said. “We have a young football team and we knew that. I had expectations that we would perform better than we did. The stage initially was a little bit bright for some guys. That was apparent to me.”

The offensive line opened up some sizable holes for Swen and did a good job protecting Peasley, but the wide receivers and tight ends were unable to get separation from the Illini’s formidable secondary.

The Pokes’ pass rush, a weakness in 2021, was also non-existent. DeVito had plenty of time to scan the field without getting sacked.

“They are young but also look at the arena,” Bohl said. “You’re choosing to play big-time football. If you want to play big-boy football, that’s part of where it’s at. You’ve got to answer at those times. … We have to take accountability as coaches and our players need to take accountability as players, too. If you want to play against these type of opponents then you’ve got to perform.

“Maybe the want-to was there, but the competency as a whole wasn’t.”

The Cowboys finished 1-for-12 on third-down conversions and were stuffed on a fourthth-and-1. The Illini squandered some scoring opportunities with first-game mistakes but still finished with 477 yards of total offense.

The coaching staff and team leaders have a lot of rallying to do this week or the home locker room in the High Altitude Performance Center is going to be just as sad this Saturday after Tulsa visits War Memorial Stadium.

“It's not what we came here to do,” linebacker Easton Gibbs, who led the team with nine tackles, said after the Week 0 pratfall. “Last year I think we all had that sour taste in our mouth from that long (losing) stretch we went on. I mean, it feels good to win and we want to win. I think just coming into practice, refocusing on the next week really pushing forward.

“Now we know what we need to work on.”

Pretty much everything.