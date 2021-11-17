Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Chad Muma accepts invitation to Senior Bowl

LARAMIE – The Cincinnati Bengals targeted Logan Wilson in the 2020 draft after getting a closer look at the former Natrona County High and Wyoming linebacker during the Senior Bowl.

Now it’s time for an NFL franchise to fall for Chad Muma in Mobile, Alabama.

UW’s senior linebacker has accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl on Feb. 5, which means Muma will likely be entering the draft after the season instead of using the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the pandemic.

“We’re glad we have No. 48. How much longer we have him, I don’t know,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said Monday. “But I’m going to put my arms around him and give him a big hug. I’m glad he’s on our team.”

Entering the Cowboys’ game at Utah State on Saturday at Maverik Stadium (6 p.m., CBS Sports Network), Muma ranks second in the FBS in solo tackles (6.7 per game) and fifth in total tackles (10.3 per game).

The 6-foot-3, 242-pound senior from Lone Tree, Colorado, also has three interceptions and returned two of them for touchdowns this season.

Muma is one of 16 semifinalists for the Butkus Award given to the nation’s top linebacker and one of 18 semifinalists for the Bednarik Award given to the nation’s top defensive player.

“Stock is only going to rise here,” Wilson posted on social media in reaction to Muma accepting an invitation to the Senior Bowl. “More than deserving of this opportunity.”

Muma had a team-high 14 tackles during UW’s 23-13 loss to Boise State last Friday. He has 103 tackles in 10 games this season after leading the Mountain West and ranking third nationally with 11.8 tackles per game in 2020.

Wilson, who was selected with the first pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft, leads the Bengals with 78 tackles and four interceptions.

“After seeing Logan's success that he had when he was playing here and then the opportunities that came to him when he was here, I think that's kind of when I realized that I might have opportunities for myself knowing that I was the next guy up once Logan left,” Muma said. “So that was kind of the point in my career I thought I might have a shot at this, but I still just have to go put in the work and do my thing.”

Muma plans to graduate from UW with a degree in mechanical engineering this spring.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.