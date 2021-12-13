Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Chad Muma is named to AP All-American team

LARAMIE – Chad Muma is an Associated Press All-American.

Wyoming’s star senior linebacker, who was previously named to the Walter Camp all-America second team, is on AP’s All-American third team released Monday.

Muma is one of five Mountain West players represented.

Colorado State tight end Trey McBride, the Mackey Award winner, and San Diego State punter Matt Araiza, the Ray Guy Award winner, are on the first team. SDSU also has two players on the second team in offensive guard William Dunkle and defensive end Cameron Thomas.

Muma is second nationally in solo tackles (6.7 per game) and fourth in total tackles (10.8 per game) entering the bowl season.

Alabama’s Will Anderson, Georgia’s Nakobe Dean and Utah’s Devin Lloyd are the first-team linebackers. Oklahoma State’s Malcolm Rodriguez, Wisconsin’s Leo Chenal and Michigan’s David Ojabo are on the second team.

Joining Muma on the third team are Oklahoma’s Nik Bonitto and Army’s Andre Carter.

Muma was also a finalist for the Butkus Award given to the nation’s most outstanding linebacker. Dean claimed the hardware.

UW fans will have one more chance to watch Muma play when the Cowboys face Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 21 in Boise, Idaho (1:30 p.m., ESPN).

Muma is second in the FBS in interceptions returned for touchdowns (two) and recorded double figures in tackles in 10 of the Cowboys' 12 regular-season games with 129 tackles this season. He was UW’s only selection to the all-MWC first team this season.

The Athletic recently ranked Muma as the No. 4 linebacker prospect in the 2022 NFL draft. He will participate in the Senior Bowl on Feb. 5 in Mobile, Alabama.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.