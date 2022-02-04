Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Chad Muma to play in Saturday's Senior Bowl

LARAMIE – There was a mini Border War this week in Mobile, Alabama.

During practices leading up to the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium (12:30 p.m., NFL Network), Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma went head-to-head with Colorado State tight end Trey McBride in blocking drills.

Based on the video of the line of scrimmage skirmish, it appears Muma would have still held on to the Bronze Boot had it been up for grabs.

"I learned about how quickly I can adjust and be comfortable in new settings," Muma told reporters of his Senior Bowl experience practicing against other elite draft prospects in front of NFL coaches, executives and scouts.

McBride finished with nine receptions for 98 yards and Muma had 11 tackles and an interception during the Cowboys' 31-17 victory over the Rams in their final collegiate meeting on Nov. 6 at War Memorial Stadium.

The Athletic’s latest 2022 NFL draft project has McBride going in the second round to the New York Jets (No. 36 overall) and Muma coming off the board at No. 51 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Former UW standout linebacker Logan Wilson, a 2020 Senior Bowl participant, was the first pick taken in the third round by Cincinnati and will lead the Bengals defense in the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams.

“I think Logan’s success has helped Chad a lot in terms of seeing that prototype having success at the next level,” UW linebackers coach Aaron Bohl said. “I'm hearing Chad will be drafted about the same round as Logan. We'll see. But at the combine a lot of the scouts’ questions are going to be answered and fulfilled there as far as what he’s going to run, what's he’s going to jump.

“I think he’s going to test really well there and I won’t be shocked if you see him as a pretty high-round draft pick.”

During the Senior Bowl, Muma will be wearing the UW helmet and playing for the National Team, which will be coached by the New York Jets’ coaching staff.

Other Mountain West players on the team are McBride; Nevada’s Carson Strong (quarterback), Cole Turner (tight end) and Romeo Doubs (wide receiver); and Boise State’s Khalil Shakir (wide receiver).

The American Team, which will be coached by the Detroit Lions’ staff, includes San Diego State’s Cameron Thomas (defensive lineman) and Daniel Bellinger (tight end).

Muma, a Butkus Award finalist, ranked third in the FBS in solo tackles (6.5 per game) and fourth in total tackles (10.9 per game) last season. He also tied for second in interceptions returned for touchdowns (two).

At the conclusion of the 2021 season, Muma earned first-team all-MW and third-team All-American honors and his 142 tackles as a senior rank fourth in UW history for a single season behind Galand Thaxton (158, 1986 and 143, 1987 and John Salley (143, 1982).

Muma, who had 267 career tackles for the Pokes, will be the 29th UW player to participate in the Senior Bowl, a tradition that began with Eddie “Boom Boom” Talboom in 1951.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.