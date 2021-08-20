Wyoming Cowboys loking to take another step forward during Saturday's scrimmage

“There’s just a different human element when you’re out there on your own. So (I want them) to take another step forward.”

Xazavian Valladay, who led the Mountain West in rushing yards per game (110) in 2020 as the offense leaned heavily on the running game with Chambers out due to injury and Williams grinding through an injury to his throwing shoulder, is confident defenses won’t be able to stack the box this season.

“We’re getting into more of a balanced offense,” Valladay said of Polasek’s playbook. “Just being able to execute the plays and everything that’s being called in the game plan is something we’ve got to focus on.”

Jay Sawvel is entering his second season as UW’s defensive coordinator, but a month after his February 2020 hire there was nothing normal about his first season on the job.

The Cowboys expect to be even better on that side of the ball than last season when they ranked 16th in the FBS in total yards allowed (328 per game) and 24th in points allowed (21 per game).