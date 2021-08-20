Wyoming Cowboys loking to take another step forward during Saturday's scrimmage

LARAMIE – Fall was in the air with cooling wind gusts keeping the temperatures in the upper 50s as Wyoming conducted practice Friday.
Head coach Craig Bohl wants to make sure the Cowboys focus on finishing the August preseason camp strong before looking ahead to the Sept. 4 opener against Montana State at War Memorial Stadium.
There are still position battles to sort out, most notably at the quarterback spot, entering Saturday’s scrimmage.
“We’re still in camp-mode,” Bohl said. “There will come a time when we’ll break and start working on Montana State. Right now, we’re still working on our stuff.”
Bohl will be looking for Sean Chambers and Levi Williams to demonstrate command of the offense with first-year coordinator Tim Polasek communicating the plays from the press box level.
UW is deep and experienced along the offensive line and at running back. It’s time for the quarterbacks to elevate the passing game by utilizing the talented young wide receivers and tight ends the coaches are excited to unleash.
“First of all, to be able to play football,” Bohl said when asked about the expectations for his healthy signal-callers in the scrimmage. “When I say that, for them not to have coach Polasek standing right beside them and be able to operate a huddle, look at the clock and make sure they’re managing that.
“There’s just a different human element when you’re out there on your own. So (I want them) to take another step forward.”
Xazavian Valladay, who led the Mountain West in rushing yards per game (110) in 2020 as the offense leaned heavily on the running game with Chambers out due to injury and Williams grinding through an injury to his throwing shoulder, is confident defenses won’t be able to stack the box this season.
“We’re getting into more of a balanced offense,” Valladay said of Polasek’s playbook. “Just being able to execute the plays and everything that’s being called in the game plan is something we’ve got to focus on.”
Jay Sawvel is entering his second season as UW’s defensive coordinator, but a month after his February 2020 hire there was nothing normal about his first season on the job.
The Cowboys expect to be even better on that side of the ball than last season when they ranked 16th in the FBS in total yards allowed (328 per game) and 24th in points allowed (21 per game).
“It’s definitely a different feeling,” linebacker Chad Muma said. “I feel like this camp we were able to install so many more defenses early on and kind of get the ball rolling early. I think that’s one thing about having these older guys is you can install everything on the front and then figure everything out towards the end. That’s been really beneficial to us this year.”
Bohl said the team performed “fairly well” in the previous scrimmage, which included 126 plays. This Saturday is more about quality reps than a large quantity of snaps for the most experienced UW team in recent memory.
Veteran players like defensive end Garrett Crall and offensive tackle Frank Crum have been playing chess in the trenches to the point where they’re almost at a stalemate.
“I’ve gone up against Frank so many times. We’re sick of going up against each other,” Crall said. “It’s tough, but that’s how we make each other better. You’ve got to keep challenging yourself because when you know what the other guy is going to do, you’ve got to be perfect at it each time.
“We have some battles, but I think the maturity between us, we’ve really learned how to practice and maybe are not getting into those little tussles when everybody gets frustrated.”
Bohl said fights during camp are not tolerated at UW and the fact that the Cowboys have competed through 13 practices without losing their cool is a good sign for when fall officially arrives.
“That’s kind of how it has been,” Bohl said. “That doesn’t mean they’re not competitive, but they understand what it is about.”
