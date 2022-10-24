Wyoming Cowboys look to win at Hawaii and bring back the Paniolo Trophy

LARAMIE — It has been 25 years since the Cowboys flew home from Honolulu with the Paniolo Trophy.

Wyoming defeated Hawaii 35-6 in 1997 at Aloha Stadium during Dana Dimel’s first season as head coach.

The rivalry went on hiatus for 16 years. Since it resumed, the Pokes are 0-2 on the road in the series — a 38-28 loss to Norm Chow’s Warriors in 2014 and a 17-13 loss to Nick Rolovich’s Warriors in 2018.

Craig Bohl would like to avoid another long flight home this time and is hoping the equipment team will have to make room for the Paniolo Trophy this time.

"You need to keep a team focused,” Bohl said during his Monday press conference. "Many times there will be a football team, they’re excited about going to Hawaii because they think it’s somewhat of a vacation spot. This is a business trip for us. We have a young team. To recognize, OK, it's not like we’re going to hang out at Waikiki (Beach) and ride scooters and things like that. We’re going over there to play a good football team and win a game. Hopefully we’re going to come up with a win."

The Cowboys (5-3 overall, 3-1 Mountain West) have the third-youngest roster in the FBS and have shown some growth in back-to-back wins over New Mexico and Utah State. The Warriors (2-6, 1-2) are making slow, steady progress after a rough start and will try to bounce back from their 17-13 loss at Colorado State.

Both teams have changed a lot since last year’s meeting. UW lost 15 players to the portal and first-year Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang experienced even more attrition after taking the job at his alma mater.

Bohl noted that Chang has changed the offensive and defensive schemes since the Todd Graham era ended with allegations of player mistreatment. Despite the dysfunction last fall, Hawaii whipped UW 38-14 and posed with the Paniolo Trophy in the regular-season finale at War Memorial Stadium.

“They beat us and they got the trophy,” Bohl said. "I know they’ve got it posted on their website.”

Swen honored by MW

Titus Swen was named the MW offensive player of the week after rushing for 160 yards and three touchdowns during the Cowboys’ 28-14 victory over Utah State. The performance allowed quarterback Andrew Peasley to run off the field with Jim Bridger’s Rifle after Swen ran over the Aggies for the second consecutive season.

“Titus is just a dog,” said Peasley, who was Utah State’s backup quarterback last season when Swen rushed for a career-high 169 yards and two touchdowns during UW’s 44-17 win. “He has something special and he’s very explosive."

D.Q. James added 120 yards rushing for the Pokes, who piled up 350 yards on the ground.

"That added a different element to our offense,” Bohl said of incorporating James into the rotation. "We were able to get the ball to the perimeter. He’s got some exceptional speed and was able to make some people miss one on one.”

Training room

Bohl said the Cowboys did not suffer any injuries of note against the Aggies and there is a chance starting right guard Emmanuel Pregnon, who missed the last two games with a knee injury, will be back in the lineup against Hawaii.

Cole Godbout was on a medical scooter with a boot on his injured foot Saturday at War Memorial Stadium. Bohl said the standout nose tackle could return to the lineup at some point this season.

The Cowboys will have a second open date next week to get healthy for the stretch run.