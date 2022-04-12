Wyoming Cowboys looking for next men up at linebacker with Chad Muma leaving for NFL

LARAMIE – Chad Muma has been busy preparing to start a new job in the NFL.

The All-American tackling machine still carved out some time to help Wyoming’s transition without him patrolling the middle of the defense.

Muma, who mentored Easton Gibbs to replace him at the middle linebacker spot, helped recruit Michigan State transfer Cole DeMarzo and watched film with all of UW's linebackers before spring practice began.

“I think it’s stacked up pretty well,” Muma said of the future of the unit after his recent pro day at UW. “I sat in their meeting last week and they’ve got a great group of guys in there. They’re all going to be competing this spring especially.

"I’m excited for Easton to kind of take over that ‘Mike’ position where I was at last year. It should be a fun group to watch.”

Muma ranked second in the FBS with 142 tackles in 2021, which ranks fourth in UW history for a single season behind Galand Thaxton (158, 1986 and 143, 1987) and John Salley (143, 1982).

Gibbs, who played alongside Muma as the starting weak-side (Will) linebacker last season, finished second on the team with 90 tackles. He had four pass breakups, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Now the 6-foot-2, 230-pound fourth-year sophomore will be leading the Pokes' defense, along with returning interior line starters Cole Godbout and Jordan Bertagnole.

“It is kind of crazy because I’m still technically a sophomore but I’m an older guy on the defense like Cole and Jordan,” Gibbs said. “It’s different but it’s enjoyable to have a little more control in leadership. I’m excited to step up and be more of a leader, even in the offseason trying to talk to more guys and create more relationships outside of football with our team and trying to bring everybody closer together.”

As a young player at UW, Gibbs had a chance to learn the ropes from Muma, as well as Cincinnati Bengals standout linebacker Logan Wilson and 2020 NFL draft pick Cassh Maluia.

“I’ve learned from better people than you could ask for between Chad, Logan and Cassh and even all the other guys that were here before me,” Gibbs said. “Great teachers, great role models and great leaders to follow after.”

UW head coach Craig Bohl, who has joked that his son Aaron Bohl has been spoiled since taking over as the linebackers coach in 2020, believes Gibbs can handle the responsibility of replacing Muma as the heartbeat of the defense.

There is more of a battle at the Will position between sophomores Connor Shay and Shae Suiaunoa.

“I think Easton is going to be able to progress. Where the other spot comes at Will right now, I’m not as confident in,” Craig Bohl said. “Those positions are complex, so as the spring goes along every day is going to be new. I feel good about Easton’s ability to move inside. The jury is out on the rest of the crew.”

Shay and Suiaunoa combined for seven tackles last season as backups. UW added some depth and raw talent to the linebacker room with the acquisition of DeMarzo via the portal.

The Michigan State transfer committed to the Cowboys before ever stepping foot in Laramie. A phone call with Muma sold DeMarzo on the move.

“Being in the portal and doing my research on Wyoming and seeing those guys now in the NFL or about to get drafted in the NFL made the decision really easy,” DeMarzo said. “I had a conversation with Chad Muma before I committed. That just really helped seal the deal.”

DeMarzo, a former four-star prospect who played safety in high school in Hilton Head, South Carolina, is listed at 6-4, 228 pounds. He is one of three newcomers from Power 5 conferences competing for a significant role on UW’s defense, along with cornerbacks Deron Harrell (Wisconsin transfer) and Jakorey Hawkins (Mississippi transfer).

“We’ve got to see where I fit best,” said DeMarzo, who is confident he can play middle or weak-side linebacker. “I feel pretty good. It’s a good competition between all of our linebackers and it’s good to see everyone out there making plays.”

Redshirt freshmen Brady Bohlinger, Tommy McEvoy, Brent VanderVeen, Micah Young and Read Sunn give Aaron Bohl a lot of bodies to work with. Walk-on Nick Talich, another redshirt sophomore, was given a practice ball after making a big play earlier this spring.

“They’ve all looked good,” Gibbs said. “Me and (Suiaunoa) have played together for a long time now. He has stepped up. He’s being more of a leader, too, which is good. We have a lot of depth at linebacker, a lot of guys that know what they’re doing. It’s really something we haven’t had in a long time, probably since Logan and Cassh and Chad were here.

“It’s a good confidence thing knowing you have guys behind you so that if something were to happen anybody really in our room could step in and be that guy.”

