Wyoming Cowboys looking for rare win over Big Ten opponent

CHAMPAIGN, Illinois – Wyoming will face a Big Ten opponent for the first time in five years and is 1-19 all-time against current Big Ten teams.

UW head coach Craig Bohl was an assistant at Wisconsin and his alma mater, Nebraska, left the Big 12 for the Big Ten in 2011.

Offensive coordinator Tim Polasek was Iowa’s offensive line coach before joining the Cowboys. Defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel used to hold the same position at Minnesota.

There are 27 players on the Cowboys' roster, including six starters, who were recruited out of the Big Ten footprint.

UW also added former Wisconsin cornerback Deron Harrell and former Michigan State linebacker Cole DeMarzo from the transfer portal this winter.

The decision six years ago by Bohl and athletic director Tom Burman to add Illinois to the schedule was strategic.

Win or lose, the Pokes will be pocketing $1.1 million after opening the season against the Illini on Saturday at Memorial Stadium (2 p.m., Big Ten).

An upset victory – UW is an 11-point underdog – would only enhance the program’s recruiting efforts in the state that produced former star running backs Xazavian Valladay and Brian Hill and current Pokes tight end Jackson Marcotte, left guard Jack Walsh and cornerback Jovan Marsh.

“When Tom and I started talking about our scheduling outside the conference we really felt like we needed to redefine what our strategy was,” Bohl said. “One of them was to be we make sure we felt like it would be a competitive game.”

This is a “guarantee game” that provides UW with a big payday but won’t bring Illinois to Laramie for a return matchup.

However, the Pokes have a good chance of pulling off a Group of 5 over Power 5 win.

The Illini haven’t had a winning season since 2011 and are rebuilding in Bret Bielema’s second year as head coach.

“When you look at that and you’re taking a game out of Laramie, there needs to be some there there,” Bohl said. “One of them has to do with an opportunity to be competitive. The second thing is recruiting footprint. And the third thing is revenue streams.”

Marcotte grew up in Mt. Carmel, Illinois, where residents are mostly fans of Illinois or Indiana. The 6-foot-7, 263-pound junior has overcome a devastating injury to get back on the two-deep alongside Treyton Welch, who is from Buffalo, Minnesota.

“It’s about winning for us,” Marcotte, who is starting his second year in the UW law school, said of his homecoming trip. “I’m from Southern Illinois two hours from Champaign and I have a lot of family going, but I really don’t care. We want to go get a win. This is like playing anybody else. We’re going there to win a game. It’s a business trip for us to score more points than Illinois and that’s what it’s all about.

“I’m a Cowboy now, I’m a Wyoming guy through and through. It’s all I’m worried about.”

Cole Godbout is from Hudson, Wisconsin, and wanted to play for the Badgers as a kid. The Pokes’ standout nose guard will be anchoring the defense Saturday while being backed up by Franklin, Wisconsin, import Gavin Meyer.

“Growing up my dream school was Wisconsin, but I went a different route. I don’t regret anything,” Godbout said. “I’m glad I’m wearing the colors I am and really ready to show them what they missed out on. The biggest thing for the team is we like playing out of conference, we like playing teams that we’ve never played before.”

Polasek has a pretty good idea of what UW’s young offense can’t do if the visitors want to fly home 1-0.

The offensive line, which will have three new starters plus Eric Abojei making his first start at left tackle, will have to avoid false start and holding penalties.

Andrew Peasley, the presumed starting quarterback, will have to protect the football. Titus Swen will have to get off to a fast start in his first season as the featured back. And some combination of wide receivers and tight ends will have to make some clutch catches now that Isaiah Neyor is at Texas.

“Any road game really, but the Big Ten specifically, you have to play clean football,” Polasek said. “For us to think we’re going to overcome a bunch of controllable errors, I don’t think is realistic. That’s the number one thing I’m looking for is how fast can we get lined up, how clean can we play, can we give ourselves a chance for the game plan to unfold?”

Sawvel had a top-25 defense at Minnesota in 2016 when the Gophers posted a 9-4 record, which was their best record in 13 years. During his time as an assistant at Southern Illinois (2001-07) and Northern Illinois (2008-10), both programs pulled off road upsets over Big Ten teams.

“Normally when you’re in that situation you’ve prevented big plays and you’ve created some,” Sawvell said. “That’s what has to happen.”

Three players verbally committed to UW’s 2023 recruiting class – tight end Jake Davies of Yorkville, Illinois; offensive lineman Quinn Grovesteen of Evansville, Wisconsin; and running back Keany Parks of Kenosha, Wisconsin – are from Big Ten country.

The first-ever meeting between the Cowboys and Illinois will be the program’s last chance to leave a strong impression in the area for a while with no future non-conference games against Big Ten opponents currently scheduled.

“I’m excited to play (Illinois) because they’re a bigger school,” Godbout said. “I’m just excited to show the world what these Cowboys can do.”