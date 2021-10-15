Wyoming Cowboys looking for vintage performance against Fresno State Bulldogs

LARAMIE – Twenty-eight years ago, Fresno State arrived on the High Plains for a high-stakes conference game with a high-profile quarterback.
Trent Dilfer, who went on to play in the NFL for 14 seasons and won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens, was 21-for-34 passing for 309 yards and two touchdowns, including a 20-yard score that gave the Bulldogs a 28-10 lead midway through the third quarter.
But Wyoming’s quarterback, Joe Hughes, stole the spotlight with two fourth-quarter touchdown passes, including a 7-yard game-winner to Mike Jones with 20 seconds left, to lift the Cowboys to a 32-28 victory and a 7-1 start.
UW finished Joe Tiller’s third season in a three-way tie for the 1993 WAC championship with BYU and Fresno State.
Nearly three decades later, the Cowboys (4-1, 0-1 Mountain West) are trying to keep the program’s next conference championship in sight as they host Fresno State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (1:30 p.m., FS2)
The Bulldogs (4-2, 1-1), who were ranked 18th in The Associated Press poll before a confounding loss at Hawaii two weeks ago, are led by quarterback Jake Haener, who has already passed for 2,230 yards with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.
UW’s defense is facing a dramatically different brand of offense after struggling with Air Force’s triple-option in last week’s 24-14 loss at Falcon Stadium.
“It will be a challenge this week,” head coach Craig Bohl said. “Haener throws great balls. He’s able to throw the ball from all kinds of different places, from the hash over to the sticks. He can throw back-shoulder fades.”
Haener nearly led Fresno State to an upset at Oregon and came up with a clutch last-second drive to stun UCLA at the Rose Bowl.
Sean Chambers may have to play the role of Hughes for UW to outscore the Bulldogs and stay in the MWC race.
The Cowboys’ quarterback is 13-4 as a starter but completed just 39.3% of his passes for 143 yards with one touchdown against the Falcons. Chambers also turned the ball over two more times after a two-interception game at UConn.
“It's easy as fans to get upset with one thing or another, but man, I see a competitive guy,” first-year offensive coordinator Tim Polasek said of Chambers. “I hope people don't lose sight of the three or four plays in that game that, without him making the effort that he made to keep things alive, we wouldn't have even had the shot we had in the fourth quarter. …
“I like his personality, I like his makeup and he has practiced really well.”
Both defenses will try to bring the heat on the opposing quarterbacks. And both quarterbacks have preseason all-MWC running backs to help them out.
During the Bulldogs’ 27-24 loss at Hawaii, Haener was hobbled by hip and ankle injuries and threw four interceptions under duress. He was wearing a walking boot during the bye week but returned to practice determined to make up for his miscues.
“I was just trying to force the ball a few too many times,” Haener said. “They were dropping eight (defenders in coverage), and I have to use my feet better.”
The more mobile Chambers was sacked four times and lost two fumbles against Air Force. His longest completion was for 37 yards.
Xazavian Valladay’s 74-yard run temporarily sparked the offense, but UW’s standout running back only touched the ball eight times, finishing with 96 yards (12 per carry).
“We cannot become one dimensional and say we’re just going to run the football,” Bohl said. “There’s some things fundamentally that (Chambers) needs to do better and there are some things our receivers need to do a little bit better as well.
“We’re anticipating a great week. I know Sean is a self-starter. He doesn’t get real high, he doesn’t get real low.”
Valladay move into fifth place on UW’s all-time rushing list with 2,647 career yards. He needs 26 yards to pass Wynel Seldon (2,672 yards, 2005-08) for fourth.
Ryan Christopherson (2,906 yards, 1991-94) is third and had 120 yards and a touchdown in the 1993 classic against Fresno State.
“The biggest thing we know that they do is running the ball,” Fresno State defensive coordinator William Inge said. “We want to put ourselves in scenarios where we are able to stop the run and defend it, and force (Chambers) to make some plays with his arm.”
Fresno State offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said he made changes along his offensive line to get a combination more committed to the running game. The Bulldogs are third in the FBS in passing (396.0 yards per game) but 98th in rushing (123.8 yards per game).
Longtime MWC standout Ronnie Rivers, who has 4,692 all-purpose yards and a program-record 48 touchdowns, is averaging 70.0 yards rushing with three touchdowns this season.
“The guys are extremely frustrated. Determined is probably a better word,” Grubb said. “They’re anxious to get back out there and prove what type of team they think they are. …
“The guys are committed to winning the next game.”
Fresno State leads the all-time series 7-5, including a 27-3 win in the 2018 meeting at Bulldog Stadium en route to the MWC title and a 13-7 win in 2019 at War Memorial Stadium.
UW returns home for the first time in a month after a shaky 24-22 win at UConn, a team the Bulldogs blitzed 45-0, and the disappointing performance at the Academy following a bye week.