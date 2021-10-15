Wyoming Cowboys looking for vintage performance against Fresno State Bulldogs

“It will be a challenge this week,” head coach Craig Bohl said. “Haener throws great balls. He’s able to throw the ball from all kinds of different places, from the hash over to the sticks. He can throw back-shoulder fades.”

Haener nearly led Fresno State to an upset at Oregon and came up with a clutch last-second drive to stun UCLA at the Rose Bowl.

Sean Chambers may have to play the role of Hughes for UW to outscore the Bulldogs and stay in the MWC race.

The Cowboys’ quarterback is 13-4 as a starter but completed just 39.3% of his passes for 143 yards with one touchdown against the Falcons. Chambers also turned the ball over two more times after a two-interception game at UConn.

“It's easy as fans to get upset with one thing or another, but man, I see a competitive guy,” first-year offensive coordinator Tim Polasek said of Chambers. “I hope people don't lose sight of the three or four plays in that game that, without him making the effort that he made to keep things alive, we wouldn't have even had the shot we had in the fourth quarter. …

“I like his personality, I like his makeup and he has practiced really well.”