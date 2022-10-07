Wyoming Cowboys looking to avoid three-game losing streak to New Mexico Lobos

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico – The Cowboys didn’t have any luck against the Lobos in Las Vegas during the pandemic season and were humiliated in their homecoming game last season in Laramie.

Now Wyoming, armed with a new starting quarterback, will try to put an end to an excruciating two-game losing streak to New Mexico here on Saturday at University Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

Sean Chambers, Levi Williams and Gavin Beerup finished a combined 19-for-47 (40.4%) passing for 238 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions in the 17-16 (2020) and 14-3 (losses) to the rebuilding Lobos, who enter this matchup 2-3 overall and 0-2 in Mountain West play.

Third-year New Mexico head coach Danny Gonzales is 2-0 against the Cowboys (3-3, 1-1) and 1-14 against other MW foes.

During UW’s three losses, Andrew Peasley was 25-for-67 (37.3%) passing for 269 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

In the Pokes’ three victories, the Utah State transfer was 57-for-83 (68.7%) for 562 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

“I think for us it’s just starting fast and showing what we can do,” Peasley said. “Proving to everyone that we are a good football team.”

If Craig Bohl can get an efficient performance from Peasley, it would help UW’s head coach in what has been a one-sided chess match during recent meetings against New Mexico defensive coordinator Rocky Long.

The Cowboys entered the weekend ranked 121st in passing offense (142.7 yards per game) and 105th in scoring (20.4) among FBS teams.

After a subpar performance in last week’s 33-16 home loss to San Jose State, the offensive line was challenged in practice to protect Peasley – who suffered a hip pointer on the first snap against the Spartans – and open up some holes for Titus Swen.

The Lobos are 46th nationally in points allowed (22.0 ppg) and 54th in yards allowed (355.6 ypg).

“It’s hard to sit here, knowing you’re 3-3, and be happy,” UW offensive coordinator Tim Polasek said. “I just know that we’re improving and I hope the fans, I hope the people covering us, I hope the people watching understand how hard these kids are playing.

“There’s a lot of fight in this team.”

New Mexico is also still struggling with the forward pass.

Miles Kendrick, a Kansas transfer, is completing 55.8% of his attempts with three touchdowns and five interceptions. C.J. Montes is also expected to get some snaps as a change-of-pace running quarterback.

BYU’s Jaren Hall (337 passing yards, one touchdown) and San Jose State’s Chevan Cordeiro (338 total yards, three touchdowns) had big nights throwing the ball in the Pokes’ back-to-back losses.

“We’ve gotten ourselves in good position, but for whatever reason, more times than not, we haven’t been able to get the ball out,” UW cornerbacks coach Benny Boyd said of the lack of play-making in the secondary. “So that’s going to be a concerted effort. It’s not from lack of effort or want-to from our guys, we’ve just got to make those plays.”

UW holds a 39-35 edge in the all-time series entering the 75th meeting with New Mexico. The Cowboys are 19-18 against the Lobos, who were displaced to Las Vegas during the 2020 season, in Albuquerque.