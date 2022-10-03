Wyoming Cowboys looking to end recent futility against New Mexico Lobos

LARAMIE – The Pokes are preparing for another bad matchup.

As much as Wyoming’s defense tried to flip the script on Chevan Cordeiro, who even made executing a Hail Mary pass look easy during Hawaii’s 2021 win in Laramie, the transfer quarterback proved to be just as unstoppable in leading San Jose State to a 33-17 win on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

Now UW’s offense is trying to figure out how to crack the code to solving New Mexico’s defense entering Saturday’s game at University Stadium in Albuquerque (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

The Cowboys (3-3 overall, 1-1 Mountain West) lost to the rebuilding Lobos (2-3, 0-2) 17-16 in 2020 and 14-3 last season.

Third-year New Mexico head coach Danny Gonzales is 2-0 against Craig Bohl’s Pokes and 1-14 against other MW teams.

Rocky Long’s defenses are the primary reason for UW's recent futility against the Lobos. The former San Diego State and New Mexico head coach’s unique scheme limited UW to a combined 4-for-24 on third-down conversion attempts and an average of 260.5 total yards in the two meetings.

Quarterbacks Sean Chambers, Levi Williams and Gavin Beerup finished a combined 19-for-47 (40.4%) passing for 238 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions in the two deflating losses.

“Those two are kind of a double-headed monster there as far as what they do,” Bohl said of facing defensive-minded Gonzales and Long. “Their front is very disruptive. They play a penetrating style of defense. It’s unconventional. Those guys know that defense inside and out. We’re going to need to take advantage of some things we hope we can have in our advantage.

"I know our offensive coaches have been grinding away like crazy looking at tape.”

UW is a 3 1/2-point favorite and holds a slim 38-36 lead in the all-time series.

Tough slate

Although the Cowboys are disappointed to be .500 overall and in MW play halfway through the regular season, Bohl noted that the schedule has been difficult.

The five FBS teams UW has faced are a combined 17-7 with Tulsa (2-3) accounting for three of the losses. Illinois (4-1), Air Force (4-1), No. 16 BYU (4-1) and SJSU (3-1) have one loss each.

“It’s been a challenge to go through this, but that’s college football,” Bohl said. “We’re playing the schedule that we have. This game is going to be really important for us.”

Training room

Bohl said quarterback Andrew Peasley and the other UW players who suffered injuries against SJSU should be available against New Mexico.

Peasley suffered a hip pointer on the first snap and right guard Emmanuel Pregnon left the game with a knee injury.

“I think we’ll have everybody back,” Bohl said. “Andrew Peasley did finish the game, which was encouraging.”

The only change to this week’s depth chart is the omission of Will Pelissier, who suffered a shoulder injury at BYU and did not suit up against the Spartans. The Big Horn kid has been replaced by Ryan Marquez at the backup wide receiver spot behind Wyatt Wieland.