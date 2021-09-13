Wyoming Cowboys looking to finish stronger after two last-minute wins

“I definitely thought we got complacent,” nickel back Keyon Blankenbaker said. “We didn’t finish out the game. That’s what I kind of saw of the defense in the fourth quarter. We held on to a win. That’s all that matters.

“We are very prideful, we’ve got a huge test this weekend and we’re going to bounce back for sure.”

Bohl credited NIU quarterback Rocky Lombardi for avoiding the rush and running back Harrison Waylee for making big plays during the rally.

UW defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel said the mistakes his unit made can easily be fixed in practice.

“From a coaching standpoint, the corrections are not earth shattering on what we have to do,” Sawvel said. “I think we were kind of on the edge of letting off the gas a little bit as a football team. You’re up 42-16 and didn’t finish some things like we needed to.”

Sean Chambers and the offense had a chance to drive the final nail in the Huskies’ coffin early in the fourth quarter when Bohl left them on the field for a fourth-and-1 at the NIU 10-yard line.

Xazavian Valladay, who finished with 101 rushing yards and a touchdown, was swarmed to the ground in the backfield.